Alex Wong

Business Overview and Investment Thesis

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest in the world, with annual sales of $26.5bn. The company holds an array of brands that are well-known worldwide. These include Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Maxwell Coffee, etc.

As a result of a significantly improved management team and overall financial position I remain with my rating of KHC stock as a strong buy. To quickly recap my previous article on the company, KHC has achieved an investment grade rating which has been driven by a significant reduction in its debt position. As a result, and as it will be seen later in the article, interest expenses have been considerably reduced during 2022 and during the fourth quarter. For reference the company paid interest expenses of $217 million during the most recent quarter while one year ago it paid $604 million. This reduction will help the company bolster its bottom line and instead of using its resources for interest payments it can now look into increasing dividends, putting in place a share buyback program or making acquisitions. Let’s dive into the quarterly results!

KHC Brands (Company 4th Quarter Presentation)

Fourth Quarter Results

KHC 4th Quarter Financials (Company´s 8K)

During the fourth quarter of FYE 2022 KHC was able to increase revenues by 10% to $7.4 billion driven by price increases to mitigate rising input costs. KHC performed well in both of its geographic regions with North America increasing revenues by 9.1% to $5.7 billion and the international segment increasing by 13.1% to $1.7 billion. Further to this welcomed revenue increase, the company was able to report no goodwill impairment losses for the first time in various quarters. This led KHC to achieve an operating income of $1.2 billion compared to an operating loss of $20 million during the same period last year. The cherry on top were the significantly reduced interest expenses which amounted to $217 million in comparison to the $604 million paid during the fourth quarter of 2021. These results led KHC to report a net income of $890 million for the fourth quarter, this is a stark difference compared to the loss reported 12 months ago of $257 million.

As the readers can see, KHC now seems like a completely different company than what it was 12 months ago. Nonetheless, this has been the impact of a well-managed company since 2019 and the efforts to reduce the mountain of debt it had accumulated during the merger back in 2015.

KHC Yearly Financials (Company´s 8K)

The company did not break down the cash flow statement for the fourth quarter, however we can take a look at the yearly cash flow statement and balance sheet at the end of 2022.

KHC reported a cash flow from operations totaling $2.5 billion during FY 2022, This is a decrease compared to the FY 2021 as the company saw a surge in inventory levels which caused a cash outflow of $1 billion. It is also important to note that during the previous year KHC made some divestments from which it received proceeds from sales of licenses of $1.6 billion. The company used its free cash flow for the year in combination with its cash to pay dividends of $2 billion, repay long-term debt amounting to $1.5 billion and pay for acquisitions totaling $481 million. These results drove cash and cash equivalents down to $1 billion compared to $3.5 billion at the end of 2021.

Key Takeaways

Organic Revenue Growth: After a series of divestments during the past two years, it was tough to see KHC reporting double-digit organic growth. However, management has been strategic and has increased prices in order to drive growth and offset input costs. It will be difficult to achieve double-digit organic growth every quarter, nonetheless the company is trending in the right direction.

Interest Expense Decrease: As it has been discussed throughout the article, KHC was able to significantly reduce interest expenses during the quarter and the 2022 year. For the quarter KHC reduced interest expenses to $217 million from $604 million. Furthermore, during FY 2022 KHC reduced interest expenses to $921 million compared to $2 billion in FY 2021. These are truly spectacular improvements as these amounts will now go to company´s bottom line.

KHC Expanding its Footprint: It has been a few years since KHC expanded its footprint through acquisitions, however management has made a series of acquisitions which are expanding the company´s footprint. In past two years KHC acquired companies in different regions of the world including Brazil, Turkey and Germany. These are welcomed news by investors, and we can expect that management will keep looking for inorganic growth opportunities.

KHC Acquisitions (Company´s Fourth Quarter Presentation)

Bottom Line

KHC is turning a corner and is now a company with solid fundamentals and a great management team. This combination makes the prospects of the company very attractive. Investors should also realize that by buying KHC at current prices they are acquiring a nice dividend yield of about 4%, as well as the opportunity for share price upside driven by an increase in profits and financial stability. After this quarter results I continue with my rating for the company as a strong buy.