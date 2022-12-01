Greenhaven Road Capital - PAR Technology: Growing Faster Than Evidenced By Sell-Side Reporting

Summary

  • While we own PAR Technology for their enterprise software business, the company has three revenue streams.
  • When PAR’s 3 business lines are consolidated, the numbers do not look very appealing.
  • When you combine the constraints of a standardized sell-side firm’s model and the fact that PAR reports its numbers in a way that camouflages the underlying economics of its enterprise software business, a divergence of views can emerge.
  • My approach to looking at PAR is different - I don’t have the constraints of a standardized firm model, which is effectively trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
  • My expectation is that the company will change the reporting and thus force/help the analysts to notice.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology is one of our largest holdings. We can consider the analysis by a 163-year-old bulge bracket sell-side research firm as a proxy for how the

table: when PAR’s 3 business lines are consolidated, the numbers do not look very appealing.

My “better case” model for incremental ARR over the next 12 months (<span>below</span>) has it growing from $107M to $149M.

