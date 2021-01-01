koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

I believe my view about Cellebrite is materially different than the market’s. As you may remember, Cellebrite is a former SPAC that sells software to government agencies to collect and review data from cell phones and computers. The company supports over 30,000 different configurations of operating system versions and phone types. Given the constant evolution of software, hardware, and encryption, customers need the most current version of Cellebrite’s offerings (low churn).

Cellebrite historically sold their software as a perpetual license with a large, one-time upfront payment and smaller ongoing support payments. Like many other software companies, they now are transitioning away from perpetual licenses to term licenses as doing so typically yields a higher lifetime value of the customer and a less lumpy business, which should be more attractive to investors. There is short-term pain, however, in forgoing the large one-time payments in exchange for a long stream. Given the low churn, critical nature of Cellebrite products, and their government customer base, they should do quite well getting off of the lumpy perpetual license treadmill.

One of the most successful transitions away from perpetual licenses to software-as-a-service (SAAS) was Adobe (ADBE), which saw both higher lifetime value to their customers as well as a higher valuation multiple for its stock. Cellebrite’s customer base is different than Adobe’s; they deal primarily with government agencies, such as the FBI, DEA, and police departments. Many of these agencies still want to host their own software (“on-premise”) and because they traffic in sensitive data, they are slow to transition to the cloud. Under GAAP accounting rules, when a customer hosts their own software, a large portion of the revenue must be recognized up front.

This chart is my understanding of how revenue for a pre-paid three-year contract is recognized in the financial statements if a contract is signed on the first day of the quarter (slightly more muted if signed on the last day).

The chart is not reflective of how a customer is billed or how cash flows through the business, but simply what the arcane accounting rules dictate for representing on-premise software transactions. Notice the highlighted cells. For on-premise software, there is a large upfront recognition. The net result is that, when you are looking at Year 2 for the same quarter, it looks like an 87% decline in revenue year over year from $41 to $5. I agree that revenue recognition is one of the most boring topics in the world, but it is important to understand that in this case the accounting rules for on-premise software clearly distort the quarterly revenue picture.

Last quarter, Cellebrite’s overall reported revenue increased only 9% year over year (yawn). I am sure that the lackluster results are accurate under GAAP rules, but I believe that there is a large mismatch between GAAP reported results and the underlying business. The GAAP reported results have the company lapping a disproportionate number of large on-premise software contracts sold in Q3 and Q4 of 2021, creating difficult comparisons this year when those contracts are contributing 80%+ less revenue because of the accounting rules.

If we look at the revenue on a two-year basis, which smooths out a portion of this revenue recognition issue but not all the transition from perpetual licenses to term licenses and subscriptions, revenue has grown approximately 16% per year.

I believe that an even more accurate representation of the health of the business is the growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR). We own the business for the high margin, high quality (low churn) recurring revenue. The ARR is not as impacted by the accounting rules for revenue recognition. Unlike GAAP reported revenue, which grew 9%, ARR grew 36%. Over time, the revenue recognition and resultant “lumpiness” should dissipate as more and more agencies gain comfort moving to the cloud, the transition from perpetual ends, more adopt a pure SAAS model, and more on-premise term deals are layered in.

Triangulating between the ARR, product pipeline, announced deals, and the potential for price increases, I believe that 20%+ growth is quite likely for an already profitable company. Additionally, I think it is highly likely that the company gets operating leverage, leading to margin and profitability growth as sales, marketing, and administrative expenses come down.

I ran a screen on Capital IQ for NASDAQ-listed software businesses that have the same characteristics as Cellebrite: profitable, valued at less than 3x revenue (EV/Sales), 75%+ gross margins, growing revenue 16% (the aforementioned twoyear growth rate) or higher. The result? Nothing. No other NASDAQ listed software businesses meet these criteria, and I think 16% growth is understated as well. Further, I believe Cellebrite is much higher quality than the average software company given their low churn, secular tailwinds, and a strong product portfolio.

There are worse things than owning a very high-quality asset with a very low valuation, but I do want us to get paid for this. Over time, the revenue recognition issue should diminish, the SPAC taint will diminish, and the company will get better at explaining their story. We should also benefit from continued growth and operating leverage, and it takes zero imagination for me to see the share price double. While this may sound overly optimistic, as I was writing this letter, Canadian competitor Magnet Forensics (OTC:MGNT) agreed to be bought out by a private equity firm. Magnet’s ARR is growing faster than Cellebrite 50% vs. 37% but on a much smaller base. The acquisition price was 9.5X 2024 ARR vs. approximately 2X for Cellebrite, or ~4X its current multiple.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.