Greenhaven Road Capital - Cellebrite: A Lumpy Perpetual License Treadmill

Feb. 16, 2023 1:00 AM ETCellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT), CLBTW
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.77K Followers

Summary

  • I believe my view about Cellebrite (CLBT) is materially different than the market’s.
  • Given the low churn, critical nature of Cellebrite products, and their government customer base, they should do quite well getting off of the lumpy perpetual license treadmill.
  • Last quarter, Cellebrite’s overall reported revenue increased only 9% year over year.
  • I believe Cellebrite is much higher quality than the average software company given their low churn, secular tailwinds, and a strong product portfolio.

Abstract blockchain technology background

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT)

I believe my view about Cellebrite is materially different than the market’s. As you may remember, Cellebrite is a former SPAC that sells software to government

chart: my understanding of how revenue for a pre-paid three-year contract is recognized in the financial statements if a contract is signed on the first day of the quarter

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.77K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Additional disclosure: © GREENHAVEN

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.