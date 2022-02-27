BP: Moving From Buy To Hold After A 73% Gain

Feb. 16, 2023
Summary

  • We have been bullish on BP since 2021, with a $37/share price target.
  • After doing yet another U-turn, this Oil & Gas major has decided to stick with oil for now.
  • The latest company pivot has seen its P/E multiple increases, and its stock price finally exceed its pre-Covid levels.
  • Having reached our target, we are now on Hold for the name, not having much faith in the current flip-flop management at the helm.
  • There is not much upside left here given true Oil & Gas Majors like XOM and CVX trade with a 10x multiple, and BP will always have a much lower basis given its poor management record.

Thesis

We have been bullish BP (NYSE:BP) for a while via our articles, outlining our thesis on why this laggard Oil & Gas Major will eventually get back its mojo. Our first article on the name was

bp buy

Author Performance (Seeking Alpha)

price

Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

fastgraph

Forward EPS (FastGraph)

