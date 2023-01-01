Herbalife Nutrition: Q4 Earnings Could Be The Turning Point

Feb. 16, 2023 2:38 AM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)
Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
504 Followers

Summary

  • Herbalife Nutrition beat expectations for the fourth quarter, with EPS of $0.53, which topped forecasts by $0.19.
  • The company's debt burden is a concern, but the management is committed to reducing it, which could drive investor confidence.
  • HLF stock appears undervalued not only based on fundamentals but also on its stock chart.
  • Even when including the net debt as part of the valuation, the company seems to be trading at a significant discount to its estimated intrinsic value and its historical average.

Roller Coaster of interest Rates And Inflation

DNY59

Introduction

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) has just released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, reporting a decline in net sales compared to the previous year. The company has faced significant challenges in adapting

Stock chart of HLF with its 50- and 200 moving average

Tradingview.com

This article was written by

Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
504 Followers
Just sharing my thoughts. I love analysing companies and thought I would share my thoughts. Be sure to leave constructive feedback if you have any. Trust in your analysis and remember that value is often found when going against the crowd.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.