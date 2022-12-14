DavidLeshem

As I predicted back at the beginning of November in my article, No Pause. Rates Will Keep Going Up: Powell Was Unusually Direct At His Press Conference, the Federal Reserve is making it very clear that they will raise the Federal Funds rate to at least the 5.00% to 5.25% range they displayed on the December Dot Plot.

December 14, 2022 Federal Reserve Dot Plot

More recently, as the labor market has remained strong, Fed speakers with only a rare exception have made it very clear that it may be necessary to raise rates above that level--6% has been mentioned several times.

Investors who were not paying much attention to interest rates until they dropped to near zero after the Financial Crisis may not be aware that historically the Federal Reserve almost always kept their rate a percent or more above the rate of inflation. Given the huge surge in inflation that more than a decade of extremely cheap money has made possible, it is very likely that Federal Reserve policy will return to that practice.

With that in mind we have to take very seriously the implications of yesterday's January 2023 CPI report.

January 2023 CPI Report Summary

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Inflation is running well over the 5% level both on a month-to-month basis and a year-to-year basis. This suggests that it is very likely we will be seeing shorter term treasuries rising to at least 5% and probably higher.

You can see that investors are starting to take the Fed more seriously as the yield on the 5 year Treasury notes (US5Y), has once again entered the 4% range and has been creeping up a few basis points daily.

A 5 year Treasury note that is paying a yield that high is offering income investors something they have not had for the past 14 years--a totally safe income stream whose value is not threatened by fluctuations in either the market or the economy which is a better buy than any but that you can find in the most risky dividend stocks and ETFs.

SCHD Was A Great Income Investment During The Past Bull Market

Back when Treasuries were paying 2% or less, investors who had saved for retirement and wanted to secure a steady stream of income turned to dividend paying stocks. Many, quite wisely, invested in companies that had a significant history of growing their dividends over time. This could produce yields averaging around 3.5%, well above the rate of inflation and higher than were available in fixed income offerings. Investors who did not have the time or interest to research and follow dozens of individual companies turned to dividend-focused ETFs, one of the best of which was the very popular Schwab U.S. Equity Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

I have written about SCHD in many previous articles so I won't go into the details about how SCHD's index works or what its criteria is for choosing the 100 or so stocks it holds. You can find the articles that discuss that by visiting my Seeking Alpha profile. Suffice it to say that its screens were able to select investments of high enough quality that it was able to produce total returns competitive with the S&P 500 (SP500) while delivering a higher dividend than any ETF that invests in the S&P 500, including the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) or iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

Not only was SCHD's dividend higher than that of broad based market ETFs, but SCHD also has had a steady history of dividend growth.

SCHD 10 Year Dividend Growth

Seeking Alpha

It seemed obvious to most investors during the long bull market that followed the Financial Crisis, punctuated only by a few brief downturns, that an investment in SCHD provided not only income but also growth of the capital invested in shares. That made it a fine solution to the problem retirees faced of how to generate income during a period when safer investments were yielding almost nothing. The fact that we experienced a raging bull market from 2013 on put the icing on the cake, teaching retirees they could not only generate income from SCHD but see their invested capital soar.

Rising Rates And The Prospect of a Long-term Stagnant or Falling Market Changes the Definition of Safe Income

Despite having fallen significantly over 2022, the U.S. stock market is still richly valued, in view of how its price relates to its expected forward earnings. The Fastgraphs Forecast Graph you see below shows how the market is still priced for perfection despite the fact that analysts are now projecting almost no growth for next year. These forecasts are based on the guidance given by the over 69% of S&P 500 companies that have already reported previous quarter results.

SPY Fastgraphs Forecast Graph

At What Point Does A Safe Longer-Term Fixed Income Become a Better Investment than Any Dividend ETF?

It is quite possible that the flat earnings expected for next year could persist for several more years. If that is the case the market may well resemble that of the "Lost Decade" of the 2000s that followed the Dot Com crash. It was because of that crash that the total return of the 20 year Treasury bond (US20Y) from October of 1981 to September of 2011 beat that of the S&P 500. And remember, it did so in a way that let investors sleep soundly night after night, through two major market meltdowns.

That happened to some extent because Treasury rates were, through most of that period, higher than inflation. But even if Treasury rates turn out over the next decade to only equal to inflation and the total return of Treasuries only equal that of the market as a whole, Treasuries would still be an excellent investment going forward. This is especially true for Retirees who can no longer rely on a paycheck to supplement their Social Security and whatever income they can generate from their carefully saved nest egg. There is huge value to an investment that provides steady income while your principal remains safe. Especially since retirees always face the prospect of sudden unexpected expenses like major car repairs, or, as I am learning the hard way, emergency dental work.

So while we aren't at the point where Treasuries' total return are a slam dunk to beat the S&P 500 over a few decades. But we may very well be at a point where it is very likely that those returns may equal or surpass them over the next 3-5 years and possibly longer.

More to the point, if the market stagnates for another 5 years or so, as it very well might, current Treasury Rates have risen to a point where they offer a much less volatile ride for your invested capital while yielding more income than the dividend ETFs that used to be a much better income option. In the rest of this article I will focus on the one of them, SCHD, that I know best.

SCHD's Current Yield is Much Lower Than That of Treasuries

The yield on a 1 year treasury bill (US12M) as I write this article is, according to CNBC, 4.793%. SCHD's dividend yield over the past 12 months has been 3.32%. That gives the 1 year treasury a 44.4% greater yield than SCHD--without any possibility of finding yourself with less investable capital at the end of the year.

Will Dividend Growth Make Up The Difference?

Seeking Alpha's Dividend feature tells us that last year SCHD's annual dividend growth rate was 13.90%. Its actual annual dividend was $2.56/share. SCHD's price as I write is $76.97. If its dividend were to grow by 13.90% over the course of the next year the dividend would rise to $2.92/share. That would represent a yield of 3.79%, which is still far less than the 4.793% you could have nailed down for the year in the 1 year treasury bill.

If we go out two years, the current 2 year treasury rate (US2Y) is currently listed at 4.618%. If SCHD was to continue to raise its dividend by 13.90% in the second year that dividend would rise to $3.03/share. Based on today's price of a share of SCHD, that represents an annual yield of 3.93%. Still far less than the 4.618% you could have received for two years in the treasury note.

The three year treasury note (US3Y) is currently yielding 4.351%. Assuming SCHD could somehow maintain that aggressive 13.90% dividend growth rate in its third year it would be yielding $3.45/share, which would represent a yield of 4.5% on the current price. This is finally better than the yield of the 3 year treasury, except that you have only gotten that yield for one year, not the three that you would have gotten it for with the treasury.

SCHD's Dividend Grows But The Rate Of Growth Can Decline Sharply

All these calculations are based on the assumption that SCHD maintains an annual growth rate identical to the one it racked up this past year. But when we look at the history of its dividend growth, we see that last year's dividend growth was its third highest over the past 10 years.

Seeking Alpha

There were four years in the past decade when its dividend growth did not reach 10%, and two when it was under 7%. Were we to encounter an earnings recession where companies might have to lower the amount by which they raised their dividends, SCHD's dividend yield by the end of 3 years might still lag the 3 year treasury.

Share Price Fluctuations Could Make For A Much Lower Return From SCHD

Were the market to enter the doldrums for whatever reason--rates rising every higher, valuations adjusting, international events rousing investor flights to safety the share price of SCHD could very well decline and stay low for quite a while. It is important to remember that SCHD does not factor in a stock's share price's relationship to earnings ability when selecting its stocks. As I reported in detail in an earlier article, SCHD chooses stocks based only on Dividend history, Free cash flow to total debt, Return on Equity, and Expected forward yield.

The Best Strategy Going Forward for Income Investors

With all this in mind, here are some thoughts for those of you trying to decide how to invest the capital you have saved for retirement.

If You Currently Hold SCHD

If you bought shares of SCHD at a far better price: If you are satisfied with the income your investment is producing, there is no reason not to hold.

If you hold SCHD in a taxable account and are in a high tax bracket: SCHD may also be a better option than treasuries as treasury income is taxed at ordinary Federal tax rates, though unlike CDs, treasury income is exempt from state taxes. SCHD pays qualified dividends which are taxed at a lower rate if your other taxable income is significant. You will have to do the math yourself to determine what the real after tax yield of SCHD is at your particular tax bracket compared to that of a treasury.

If you hold SCHD in a tax sheltered account: The tax issue is moot. You can easily switch to a treasury ladder now to take advantage of better short term rates, and if you believe, like me, that we are going into a stagnant period build out a treasury ladder that suits your income needs.

if you bought shares of SCHD in when it was at its peak in 2021: After this recent January rally, its price has almost recovered from the decline it suffered in 2022. So if you would prefer to invest in safer, less volatile fixed income it may make sense to sell your shares now, since you would have a minimal loss and not have to worry about paying taxes on a capital gain in a taxable account.

If you are investing new money: a treasury ladder is a great "sleep well at night" way to lock in income for whatever time period you it's time to start building a treasury ladder to take care of what are the best rates available to investors since the 2000s.

The Best Way To Build Out Your Treasury Ladder

If, like me, you believe treasury rates are likely to rise, possibly to the mid-5% to 6% rate and stay there, in the words of Jerome Powell "For some time" you'd do best to do this: Put your money into a money market account paying near 4.5% for now and scale into a 3 to 5 year ladder, depending on what you think your income needs will be over those spans.

If you aren't familiar with what a treasury ladder is, this article will explain it. I never put anything into a ladder that I don't feel comfortable I can hold until maturity. Anything I might need for major expenses goes into a money market fund where my share value doesn't fluctuate and can be turned into cash any time I need it.

Money market funds are paying yields better than SCHD right now. Currently the Schwab Value Advantage Money Fund® – Investor Shares (SWVXX) is yielding 4.48%. It is a prime money market fund which is a tiny bit more risky than a fund that only invests in treasuries. The Treasury Money Market funds that invest only in treasuries are currently yielding slightly over 4%. The yield on your money market fund will rise as the rates on short term treasuries rise, so you lose nothing by waiting and observing as long as rates stay steady or continue to rise.

Decide How Much You Want to Invest in Each Rung of your Ladder

I divide the current year into two rungs and then each subsequent year is treated as a single run.

Here are the current treasury rates as I am writing. You may get a yield a basis point or two less than what you see here when you buy them on the secondary market at your brokerage. I use this daily display to decide which rung is the most favorable for my next investment.

Treasury Rates 1:37 PM February 15, 2023

CNBC

As you can see, the highest yield now is that of the 6 month Treasury bill. It's worth investing in now.

But it is significant that the 5 year Treasury note has seen its yield rise significantly over the past week as investors have started to take the Fed's talk more seriously, especially with the strength seen in consumer purchasing and the labor market. The 5 year's yield has fluctuated greatly since I wrote about it in October when it reached a high of 4.39%. I would start to nibble here at that 5 year rate. That's because, if through some miracle the annual rate of inflation does drop down to 3% or lower you will be very glad to have secured that yield for a long time. But if you believe as I do that the Fed may revert to a policy that keeps rates above the rate of inflation, I would invest in that long of a rung more slowly than I would in the much shorter rungs--within 1 or 2 years.

How I've Been Building Out My Ladder This Past Year

I've been building out my ladder since rates started to become competitive last March. This is what I have done.

First decide how much money, total, I want to invest in my ladder. This is based on what percent of my assets I want to put into fixed income.

I then calculate how much of that sum should go into each annual rung. Then I invest some of the money I have available in my money market fund or other sources including maturing treasuries and CDs every month.

When I invest, I buy treasuries in any maturity that fits a rung of my ladder that hasn't been completely filled. Now that it is 2023 my ladder has a new 5 year rung, 2028, and I am beginning to fill that rung, but slowly as the shorter rates are so much better.

Now All You Have to Do Is SWAN!

Best of all, with a fixed income ladder you can sleep well at night. You can watch the economy go to hell serenely, relax as stocks tank, and when rates do fall, the value of your treasuries will rise. Since they are highly liquid and very easy to sell at any brokerage, when the stock market has tanked you can now take that money and buy into that market when stocks offer far better buying opportunities than they do now. You might even buy back into SCHD if its share price has dropped enough to give it a more competitive yield!