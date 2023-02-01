Q4 2022 Retail Preview: Restaurant SSS Outperform Retail SSS

Feb. 16, 2023 2:35 AM ETAMZN, ATZ:CA, ATZAF, BBBY, BJRI, DLTR, DRI, HIBB, LOVE, LULU, MCD, PBPB, PETS, RUTH, SIX, TXRH, ULTA, YUMC, ZUMZ
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • The Refinitiv U.S. Retail and Restaurant Q4 earnings index, which tracks changes in the growth rate of earnings within the sector, is expected to show a weak 22.9% decline over last year’s levels.
  • Our metrics show that ten of 11 consumer-related industries have turned negative.
  • Of the 201 retailers tracked by Refinitiv, the Hotels, Restaurant & Leisure sector is headed for the highest earnings growth rate in the fourth quarter, recording a 257.4% surge over last year’s level.

Close up of a woman"s hand paying bill with credit card in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

By Jharonne Martis

The Refinitiv U.S. Retail and Restaurant Q4 earnings index, which tracks changes in the growth rate of earnings within the sector, is expected to show a weak 22.9% decline over last year’s levels.

Our metrics

The Refinitiv Retail Earnings Growth Rate – Q4 2022

Refinitiv Proprietary Research Restaurant & Retail Dashboard – Q4 2022

Earnings and Revenue Guidance: Q4 2022 And Q1 2023

Refinitiv Same Store Sales Index: 2017 – Present

Strongest Same Store Sales Estimates: Q4 2022 Estimate vs. Q4 2021 Actual

Weakest Same Store Sales Estimates: Q4 2022 Estimate vs. Q4 2021 Actual

Refinitiv Restaurant Same Store Sales Index: 2019 – Present

Restaurants facing easy SSS comparisons: Q4 2021 Actuals vs. Q4 2022 Estimates

Restaurants Facing Difficult Same Store Sales Estimates/Actuals: Q4 2022

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.