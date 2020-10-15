bonchan/iStock via Getty Images

As a value investor with relatively high risk tolerance, one of my favorite fishing spots in today’s turbulent market is the pond of small-cap Chinese tech stocks. It’s no secret that Chinese equities – particularly those listed on US and other international exchanges – have been battered over the last 2 years. The U.S.-listed iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is down close to 50% since hitting its all-time high in February 2021, compared to a 5% gain by the S&P 500 over the same period. Interestingly enough, China’s CSI 1000 index is actually up 8% over this period and the Shanghai Composite is down only 11%, so it’s clear that the recent carnage in Chinese equities has been specific to shares that are not listed on domestic Chinese exchanges.

While de-listing fears have certainly contributed to US investors’ flight from Chinese equities, those headwinds have now largely passed – as have concerns over China’s draconian Zero Covid measures, which have stifled economic growth but are now being phased out. Despite some recent price momentum, Chinese stocks largely remain mired in the muck of extreme undervaluation relative to non-Chinese peers. While some discount in the valuation of Chinese equities is still warranted due to heightened regulatory and political risk, this is offset by the tremendous growth potential (and growth realization) of the Chinese economy as compared to more developed economies around the world.

Within the generally beaten-down realm of Chinese equities, there are a handful of companies – tech stocks in particular – that remain so glaringly undervalued that it truly beggars belief. One such company is Hello Group Inc. (MOMO), which I analyzed in May 2022 and remains strongly undervalued relative to its fundamentals. Another is Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), the subject of this article.

About Daqo

Daqo New Energy Corp. manufactures polysilicon for clients in the photovoltaic solar power industry. Polysilicon, an engineered raw commodity used in the manufacture of solar power cells and electronics, is produced from metallurgical-grade silicon via a chemical purification process called chemical vapor deposition (or the Siemens process), a high-intensity process which is also used in the manufacture of semiconductors. Daqo engages in the manufacture of medium to large blocks of polysilicon on behalf of solar energy equipment manufacturers.

Daqo’s manufacturing operations are based solely in China, with current expansion efforts focused on Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of the country. Daqo is in the process of expanding its annual production capacity to 305,000 metric tons of polysilicon by the end of 2023, a nearly 50% increase from current levels. This expansion follows the trend of consistent growth in Daqo’s manufacturing capacity over the years.

Fundamentals

To call Daqo stock cheap would be a gross understatement. On a TTM basis, the stock trades at a P/S ratio of 0.77, a P/E ratio of 2, and a P/B ratio of 0.54. Tangible book value is $4.2 billion, exceeding the company’s market cap by 30%. Much of this tangible book value is comprised of cash and equivalents; Daqo currently sits on a $3 billion cash pile.

Put differently, when buying Daqo shares at around $44, investors are purchasing $55.67 per share in tangible book value in addition to an operational business trading at 2x trailing net earnings. Is there a single U.S. or European public company that meets these criteria, let alone a growth company?

In 2020, Daqo’s net income more than quadrupled from $29.5M to $129.2M. In 2021, net income more than quintupled to $748.9M. In the TTM period ended September 30, 2022, net income was $1.63B. Granted, 2021 and 2022 were exceptionally good years for Daqo, and the market is clearly betting that its earnings are poised to contract dramatically. Perhaps that’s a reasonable assumption, or perhaps those fears are overblown. Regardless, Daqo is feloniously undervalued. How can a profitable company that’s grown its revenue at an eye-popping CAGR of 47% over the past decade trade at a discount to tangible book value and a P/E of 2? Clearly the market is too focused on short-term headwinds, missing the forest for the trees.

Opportunity in China

When I encounter dire predictions about the imminent collapse of the Chinese economy, I can’t help but chuckle. Some financial commentators and pundits truly seem to be under the impression that China’s economic rise is coming to an end, or that its economy has long been a house of cards stacked on top of debt and/or government participation in the economy. The same arguments could be applied to the U.S. economy with at least as much accuracy, but I digress.

One apparently legitimate counter-argument to the Chinese growth story is that China’s reported GDP numbers are unreliable and subject to government manipulation. That said, China’s official annual GDP growth has averaged close to 7% over the last decade. Even knocking a third off of that, as suggested by some economists, would yield a growth rate in excess of 4%. Contrast that with the U.S. average of barely 2%, and it immediately becomes apparent which economy is on a superior growth trajectory. China also boasts a much longer growth runway ahead, with a fast-growing middle class and much lower GDP and income per capita figures than most developed economies.

When it comes to investing in China, macroeconomics are not what investors should be worried about. Rather, it is political and regulatory concerns that make foreign investments in China especially risky. With de-listing and Zero Covid headwinds largely in the rearview mirror, the risk of a major blow-up in Chinese-Western relations is the most acute present risk that’s generally applicable to Chinese ADRs trading on U.S. exchanges.

That said, China and the West continue to need each other – trade wars, spy balloons, and angry recriminations notwithstanding. As a case in point, Goldman Sachs recently estimated that China’s Covid reopening alone will raise global GDP by 1% this year. The idea that either China or the West can afford to undergo a Russia-style economic divorce is dubious at best. With both sides heavily incentivized to maintain economic ties in spite of diplomatic turmoil, U.S. investors who buy into Chinese equities amid the current uncertainty will likely be richly rewarded.

Daqo is a Growth Stock

Daqo’s status as a growth stock does not need much explanation. As Daqo has continued to invest in growing its production capacity, its revenue has exploded from $87 million in 2012 to $1.68 billion in 2021 and a staggering $4.14 billion in the TTM period ending September 30, 2022. Gross margins have improved dramatically over this period, as have earnings from continuing operations and net income. As previously noted, the company’s net income has also improved dramatically from year to year.

Earnings are forecast to drop this year due to increasing polysilicon supply in the Chinese market, but the rapid growth of the solar energy market will inevitably persist for years to come. Accordingly, short-term supply/demand imbalances aside, demand for solar-grade polysilicon will continue to rise in China and across the world. Just as surely, Daqo’s operations and financials will continue to benefit from this long-term trend.

Buybacks

Underscoring Daqo’s undervaluation, solid financial position, and long-term growth potential, several months ago its board authorized a $700 million share buyback program effective through the end of 2023. The magnitude of this authorization is staggering, as the company’s entire market cap is only $3.2 billion. At today’s price, the buyback program would repurchase 22% of shares outstanding if fully exercised. It’s worth noting that the company’s previous share repurchase authorization of $120 million was fully executed in just a few months.

Risks

Supply Glut

The number one risk factor contributing to Daqo’s bargain-basement valuation is the ongoing increase of polysilicon supply in China, some of which Daqo’s rapidly-escalating production capacity is responsible for. The new supply has been driving down selling prices in Daqo’s target market, and Daqo’s earnings are accordingly projected to take a serious hit. This is not a risk that should be taken lightly, as it’s the classic set-up of a cyclical value trap. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Daqo from a Buy to Neutral rating due to weakening polysilicon prices.

That said, I would posit that Daqo’s long-term profit potential remains fully intact. While there’s no saying what might happen to polysilicon manufacturers’ margins in the short term, it remains a truism that over the long run wholesale prices will rarely exceed manufacturing and selling costs – especially for large-scale producers in high-growth industries. Even if Daqo’s average margins settle at significantly lower levels than those of the past year, this will be coupled with an ongoing increase in demand for polysilicon – demand which Daqo will be in a prime position to capitalize on with its expanded production capacity and massive economies of scale.

It’s important to bear in mind that Daqo is still very much a growth company and retains ample opportunities to reinvest profits into the business while simultaneously rewarding shareholders. For these reasons, while I anticipate supply pressures eating into Daqo’s margins in the near term and don’t expect Daqo’s net profit to approach 2022 levels this year, I remain very optimistic about the company’s continued long-term growth and profitability.

The China Factor

As stridently as I discourage investors from buying into the narrative that the Chinese economy is headed for secular decline, I just as stridently encourage investors to weigh the unique political and regulatory challenges that U.S. investors in Chinese companies are faced with. Although de-listing is no longer a primary concern for U.S. investors in Chinese equities, it remains the case that U.S.-China tensions could conceivably boil over at any time.

While it would take a severely dramatic escalation of tensions for the U.S. and China to break off economic ties, one key risk in this regard remains the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, in which case all bets are off. In such a case, the loss of U.S. investor capital in China is a real possibility. Even if U.S. investors’ ownership interest in Chinese companies remains intact, an invasion of Taiwan – or a slower creep towards a new Cold War – could see the Chinese economy subjected to brutal Western sanctions and trade restrictions that would reduce the earnings and market values of Chinese firms. It’s worth reiterating that neither side would in any way benefit from such an outcome, which serves as an incentive for both sides to cool their jets and not allow their economic cooperation to deteriorate.

An additional concern with investing in China is the local regulatory risk. The Xi administration has often taken a heavy-handed approach with domestic corporations in the past, and there is never a guarantee of safety from government crackdowns for any company or industry in China. That said, the CCP has recently showed signs of easing up the regulatory landscape to facilitate stronger economic growth. As an advanced manufacturer specializing in a strategically-important industry, it seems unlikely that Daqo will face much regulatory resistance to its continued growth and expansion.

U.S. Sanctions

Historically, substantially all of Daqo’s production, storage, administrative, and R&D operations have been located in China’s Xinjiang province. Xinjiang is the same region in which China has been accused of exploiting the local Uyghur population, including through the implementation of forced labor. As a result, Daqo’s Xinjiang subsidiary has landed itself on the U.S.’s “Entity List” for allegedly “participating in the practice of, accepting, or utilizing forced labor in Xinjiang and contributing to human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang.”

While the Entity List designation is an impediment to Daqo’s ability to do business with American companies, the designation does not in itself ban Daqo from potentially exporting its products to Western markets, even in the U.S. Moreover, Daqo’s introduction and ongoing expansion of manufacturing operations in Inner Mongolia represents a pivot away from Xinjiang, mitigating the threat of sanctions or trade restrictions hampering the company’s future growth.

Customer Concentration

In its annual Form 20-F filing in March 2022, Daqo noted that its top 3 clients account for well over half of its total revenues, which is undoubtedly a key risk that exposes the company’s operational performance to the possibility of a sudden and cataclysmic collapse. That said, the percentage of revenue attributable to Daqo’s top 3 clients declined from over 80% in 2019 and 2020 to 61.4% in 2021.

While 61.4% is still uncomfortably high for this metric, it’s encouraging to see the company’s client diversification trending in the right direction. Moreover, Daqo has continued to succeed in inking new long-term supply agreements with various clients – most recently Shuangliang Silicon Materials and 2 unnamed leading solar manufacturing companies in China.

Alternative Production Processes

Another risk noted in Daqo’s 2021 Form 20-F is that the Siemens process in use by Daqo and most of its competitors is at risk of disruption. Although polysilicon is the predominant material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic solar cells, alternative technologies do exist. In particular, the company notes that thin-film cell production, which uses little to no polysilicon, is widely used for certain purposes. Demand for polysilicon could be adversely affected by the introduction or increased adoption of competing technologies. That said, the current trend in the solar industry appears to be towards higher-density N-type polysilicon, of which Daqo appears to be a top-tier manufacturer.

Fortune Favors the Bold

The thing about forecasts is that they rarely play out as predicted. The negative outcomes that people, including investors, are most worried about are rarely the bad things that actually happen. Even when they do happen, they don’t often happen precisely as expected. Many of the fears contributing to Daqo’s undervaluation, including the risk factors I’ve identified herein, will not be among the greatest risks Daqo faces in the future.

Sure – if the U.S. ever cracks down on China the way it has on Russia, U.S. investors in Chinese equities may be toast. While investors should not be blind to the potential risks of investing in China, neither should they be blind to the potential rewards. Some Chinese companies, like Daqo, are priced so attractively that they cannot be ignored. While buying Daqo is probably unwise for retirees or risk-averse index investors, it’s a strong candidate for value investors who don’t mind rolling the dice when the odds are in their favor.

From the China Factor to margin pressure to U.S. sanctions, Daqo is a high-risk stock. But let’s assume for a moment that a new Cold War is not about to break out between the U.S. and China, neither of whom wants that to happen. Let’s reasonably assume that supply and demand in the polysilicon space will balance out over the next few years, and that Daqo will remain profitable amid growing sales volume. I would argue that this outcome is not only conceivable, but probable. If this (marginally) bullish scenario plays out, investors in Daqo at current levels will most likely reap some multiple of their cost basis as reward for their contrarian gumption.

Like all companies, Daqo will no doubt face continued headwinds in the future. However, the degree of risk implied by the stock price far exceeds the actual risk faced by investors. With a shockingly low valuation to earnings, a market cap that’s less than the company’s tangible book value, and a secular growth story powering the company’s expansion, investors who are otherwise comfortable investing in Chinese equities should be chomping at the bit to sink their teeth into Daqo.