Daqo New Energy Is Profitable, Yet Priced Below Tangible Book Value

Feb. 16, 2023 3:31 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)
Yosef Stein profile picture
Yosef Stein
56 Followers

Summary

  • Daqo New Energy Corp. is a Chinese manufacturing company that produces polysilicon on behalf of clients in the photovoltaic solar power industry.
  • Daqo is in the process of expanding its annual production capacity to 305,000 metric tons of polysilicon by the end of 2023, a nearly 50% increase from current levels.
  • On a TTM basis, the stock trades at a P/S ratio of 0.77, P/E of 2, and P/B of 0.54.
  • Tangible book value is $4.2 billion, exceeding the company's $3.2B market cap by 30%. Much of this amount is comprised of cash; Daqo sits on a $3 billion cash pile.
  • Despite a number of acute risks, including anticipated margin contraction and the China Factor, Daqo is simply too attractive to ignore at current levels.
polycrystalline silicon, polysilicon

bonchan/iStock via Getty Images

As a value investor with relatively high risk tolerance, one of my favorite fishing spots in today’s turbulent market is the pond of small-cap Chinese tech stocks. It’s no secret that Chinese equities – particularly those listed on US and other international exchanges – have been

I am not a financial professional and don't have an equity fund or investing course to sell. I'm simply an individual value investor with a passion for identifying great companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value — and I enjoy sharing my research findings with others.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DQ, MOMO, MCHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

