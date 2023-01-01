CreativaImages

All financial assets are pricing the expected economic environment. The trade/investment opportunity arises when there is a disagreement in their respective forecasts.

As I will explain in more detail in this article, the stock market is currently pricing an above average future economic growth, while the bond market is signaling a forthcoming recession. These forecasts are inconsistent, and one of them will prove to be wrong. Which one?

What are bonds pricing?

The bond market forecast is determined by the forecast embedded in a 1) shorter-term maturity bond, such as 2-Year Treasury Note, and a 2) long term maturity, such as 10-Year Treasury Note. The yield on a 2-Year Note is 4.52% and the yield on a 10-Year Note 3.72%. Here is the chart.

Data by YCharts

The 2-Year Note forecast

The yield on a 2-Year Treasury Note is a proxy for the near-term monetary policy. Given that the Fed has a dual mandate of price stability and full employment, the 2Y-Year note reflects the Fed's expected response to the underlying inflation and the unemployment rate.

Currently, the 2Y-Year note is pricing (based on Federal Funds futures) the following:

The Fed is expected to hike to 5.25% by August 2023 (from current 4.67%) and then pause.

The first cut is 25bpt expected by February 2024, with the expected further cuts to 3.66% by February 2025.

The 10-Year Note forecast

The 10-Year note yield can be decomposed into 10 1-year forward rates. For example, a 10-year forward rate reflects the expected short term interest rate in 10 years from now, and in that sense the expected monetary policy in 10 years.

Given that the yield on a 10-year Treasury Note is the average of 10 forward rates, the near-term forward rates are affected by the short-term rates and the current monetary policy expectations. Thus, as the short-term interest rates increase in expectations of monetary policy tightening, the near term forward rates also rise.

However, if the expectations are that the expected monetary policy tightening will cause a recession, the longer-term forward rates fall - in expectation of future monetary policy easing.

Normally, the short-term rates (SHY) are lower than the long-term rates (TLT). However, in a situation where the monetary policy tightening is expected to cause a recession, the short-term rates rise above the long-term rates. Currently, the 10Y Yield at 3.72% is well below the 2Y Yield at 4.52% - implying that 10Y yields are forecasting the Fed-induced recession.

The combined bonds forecast

So, if you simply compute the difference between the long-term rates (10Y Yield) and short-term rates (2Y Yield), you get the infamous leading indicator called the yield curve spread.

Historically, before each recession the yield curve spread has been inverted, meaning the short-term rates exceeded the long-term rates, as I explained earlier. Thus, the market considers the inverted yield curve as a leading indicator of a recession. Here is the chart:

FRED

As you can see from the chart, currently the 10Y-2Y spread is deeply inverted, the most since early 1980s. Thus, the bond market is pricing a recession, or more specifically the Fed-induced recession, as the Fed is forced to hike the short-term rates to bring inflation down to 2%. Given that the first expected Fed cut is by February 2024, the recession is likely to start in Q1 of 2024.

What are stocks pricing?

The most important driver of the long-term stock market value is the expected earnings growth, which is directly related in aggregate to expected GDP growth.

If you model the stock market value (SP500) as the present value of future earnings and assign an average long term GDP growth rate of 2-3% as the expected long term earnings growth, and further redraw the model to specifically estimate the price/earnings value, you will see that the average GDP growth rate of 2-3% reflects the average PE ratio of 14-16x.

Thus, the above average PE ratio is appropriate when the market is pricing an above average GDP growth, and vice versa, the below average PE ratio is appropriate when the market is pricing a below average GDP growth.

Recessions, by definition, imply a negative economic growth, and thus, negative earnings growth for some time. Thus, the market appropriately assigns a below average PE ratio in an imminent recession and during a recession, until the signs of regrowth emerge.

The PE ratio for S&P 500 is currently at 20, which is at least 20% above the average, and implies that the market is pricing well above the average economic growth, and thus well above the average earnings growth.

Alternatively, a high PE ratio is appropriate when interest rates are extremely low. The inverse of the PE ratio is earnings yield, which can be directly compared to bond yields. When bonds yields are extremely low, the earnings yield can be tolerated at a comparably low level, which implies a higher PE ratio.

Bonds and stocks are in a big disagreement

Bonds are pricing a near-term recession, which implies that the S&P 500 PE ratio should be at least near the average level of 14-16x, preferable closer to 14.

Yet, the stock market with the PE ratio at 20 is pricing a well above the average economic and earnings growth.

Yes, the PE ratio was tolerated at the level well above the average over the last 10-15 years. But that's because the interest rates well extremely low, with the short term interest rates near 0% most of the time.

But the times have changed, interest rates are much higher now, and given the structural inflationary trends, mostly related to the unfolding trend of de-globalization, it's unlikely we will see the 0% interest rates level any time soon.

Thus, the stock market is likely in an irrational bubble stage. Fundamentally, it's difficult to see how the level of S&P 500 can be justified at above the 3000 level.

Given the recent rally, many investors see things differently. They see the 200-dma breakout, they see the golden-cross, they see the inverted head-and-shoulders. They are looking at the history and ignore the expected future embedded in the bond market.

SPY Sector Analysis

The most popular ETF that tracks S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up by 7.73% YTD. The average has been led by Discretionary Sector (XLY) up by 17.78%, Communications (XLC) up by 16.19%, and Technology (XLK) up by 15.25%.

The stock market leadership is consistent with the PE ratio forecast of an above average earnings and economic growth, and also low interest rates.

However, it is not consistent with the recession forecast embedded in the bond market, and generally higher interest rates.

That's the disagreement. I am going with the bond market and recommending a sell on SPY. Which side are you on?