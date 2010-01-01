CPI: Relief From The SPR Drain Has Ended

Feb. 16, 2023 3:40 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, USO, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, OLEM, DBE, OILX, GAZ, GRNTF, USAI, JJE, JJETF, UBN, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RYE, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FRAK, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK, DBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS, SLV, DBS, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV
SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • With the CPI losing the relief from cooling energy prices, this month showed a solid uptick in prices, coming in at 0.54% (~6.6% annualized).
  • One concerning thing about the most recent print is that many categories sit above the current 12-month trend.
  • The Fed has been reloading its gun as fast as it can because it needs to be ready to shower the economy with easy money during the next downturn.

CPI income tax US economy and europe us dollar GDP Growth in asia stock price growth and earning

primeimages

By SchiffGold

With the CPI losing the relief from cooling energy prices, this month showed a solid uptick in prices, coming in at 0.54% (~6.6% annualized).

Seasonally adjusted MoM price increases by weighted category

Figure: 1 Month Over Month Inflation

This should not come as a

Strategic petroleum reserve number of barrels

Monthly depletion of SPR

Unadjusted YoY price increases by weighted category

MoM vs TTM Average

Inflation detail

Inflation comparing current to historical (Fed)

Aggregate YoY CPI (Fed)

CPI YoY Unadjusted Recalculated back to 2012

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.13K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.