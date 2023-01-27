Maran Partners - Clarus: Hidden Lottery Tickets

Feb. 16, 2023 3:15 AM ETClarus Corporation (CLAR)1 Comment
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.76K Followers

Summary

  • While Clarus wound up being a meaningful detractor to performance last year, it could have been much worse.
  • Following the options-fueled squeeze higher and then rapid sell-off over the summer, CLAR shares fell further in November.
  • While the near-term outlook is somewhat cloudy, investors seem to be pricing Clarus as if it will never grow again.
  • An overreaction set up a multi-year period in which Clarus would appreciate more than 8x from lows to highs.
  • I’m very excited about the forward compounding prospects of our CLAR position.

Equipment and accessories for mountain hiking in the wilderness

apomares

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

While Clarus wound up being a meaningful detractor to performance last year, it could have been much worse. We have held Clarus in various position sizes for seven years, and

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.76K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Additional disclosure: © Copyright Maran Capital Management LLC. All rights reserved.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.