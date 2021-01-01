Klepierre: Prime European Malls With A 7.2% Dividend Yield

Feb. 16, 2023 4:24 AM ETKlépierre SA (KLPEF)
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
244 Followers

Summary

  • Cultural differences make European malls more resilient to the e-commerce thread compared to their US peers.
  • Retailer sales have finally returned to pre-pandemic levels enabling the second biggest European mall REIT Klepierre to post solid 2022 results.
  • The company grew its net rental income by 18% YoY, has a cost of debt of only 1.2% and trades at a 20% discount relative to adjusted net asset value.
  • Check-out the article for a detailed breakdown of their NAV and why I think it's a good BUY.
Giggling their way through the mall

mihailomilovanovic

Note: Klepierre can be found under two tickers - the native one traded in EUR in Paris (LI) and the OTC one traded in USD (OTCPK:KLPEF). Unless indicated otherwise all numbers are in EUR.

Dear readers/followers,

My first ever article (

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
244 Followers
I am a value and dividend investor with a real estate private equity background. Looking for sectors that are likely to outperform to rotate into those and hunting for dividend paying, undervalued gems within those sectors.Right now focused on REITs and Financials. Stay tuned for in-depth analysis.Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content provided on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.