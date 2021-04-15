kovop58

Opportunity Overview

Now is one of the first times that I have seriously considered initiating positions in equities in MENA (ex. Egypt), and I think the region stands to benefit in many ways in the coming decade. In Q3 2022, the world's three largest stocks included Apple, Microsoft, and Saudi Aramco, a Saudi Arabia-based oil and gas company. The key question in many of these MENA markets is to what extent countries exploit the benefits of higher oil and gas prices to boost the economy.

Qatar is an emerging market that is often overlooked and could be a significant global economic player because of its significant hydrocarbon production. Moreover, it could also rise in other areas, like manufacturing and fertilizer production. The economy is no doubt intriguing, but I am taking a wait-and-see approach mainly for the following reasons:

: The majority of Qatar-listed equities are banks (around 70% of the MSCI Index), and ETFs provide minimal exposure to energy and other key themes. Valuation : Qatar trades at a slight premium to MSCI Emerging Markets

: Qatar trades at a slight premium to MSCI Emerging Markets Broader Emerging Market Risks: There are growing political and economic risks, which may impact the capital markets, even though Qatar has a pretty solid macro profile and benefits from higher oil and gas prices.

There is not an intriguing post-oil crash with Qatar, and the iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) has actually outperformed other emerging markets like Colombia. The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) is down over 50% during this period, and currently trades at around 6.3x earnings.

Economic Diversification and FDI

The main issue I have been looking into is how Qatar can transition its economy, as I would hold my investment in this country through the 2030s if I initiated a position. Qatar has a long-term transition plan (QNV 2030) to help the economy diversify away from hydrocarbons. One of the areas mentioned includes 3d printing components for aircraft in Qatar, given that Qatar airlines are one of the largest airlines in the country and it currently imports these components.

Other steps the country has taken include more than doubling the number of healthcare facilities in the country and implementing measures to attract manufacturing companies, including foreign companies. Some US companies, such as Inventus Power, have located in Qatar's Free zones to manufacture its products. Moreover, this transition would take a very long time, as Qatar is currently very dependent on hydrocarbons.

At the moment, the country's main exports include LNG (60% of the total) and crude oil (30% of the total). Its main export destinations include China, India, and South Korea (circa 43% of total exports).

Qatar's Exports

The country's export growth has moved in line with global oil and gas prices and recovering strongly from the bottom of 2020. In the long run, Qatar has the potential to be on the map of foreign investors for higher-end manufacturing activities, although it will be difficult to compete with regions like Asia in manufacturing. A boom in manufacturing and FDI could drastically change the economic landscape, but this is a long-term bet.

Qatar offers an abundance of incentives for companies who relocate to the country, including a 20-year tax holiday. Initial efforts have been very successful, as FDI has increased in recent years. Qatar is ranked 4th globally for FDI per capita.

Oil and Gas

However, the reality is, Qatar's economy is going to do very well in 2023-2024 if oil and gas prices remain high, and the current lack of economic diversification is not a significant risk.

Qatar possesses the world's third-largest global reserves of natural gas, only after Iran and Russia. Moreover, it is also the world's largest exporter of LNG. At the moment, hydrocarbon revenue accounts for around 37% of the country's GDP.

Qatar also has the potential to boost its global market share of fertilizer exports due to the abundance of natural gas in the country. Qatar is one of the world's largest producers and is also a top 10 exporter of fertilizer products.

2021 Fertilizer Export Value (US$bn)

Companies like Qatar Energy have been making global acquisitions in areas like Africa, Latin America, and Europe to expand their market share in oil and gas. Furthermore, Qatar's SW fund has invested in areas like green energy in the United States. Qatar's finance minister expects a 16% increase in government revenue this year on the back of higher oil prices. While other countries are struggling with higher energy prices and depreciating currencies, which makes it difficult to lower the country's debt and pay off foreign-denominated debt, Qatar appears to be in much better shape.

Qatar's Public Debt

GDP Per Capita: Qatar's public debt is approaching the 2014 lows. Qatar is also a regional standout because of its higher GDP per capita of $61,000 relative to countries like Saudi Arabia ($18,695) and Oman ($18,000).

Accessing the Equity Markets

The only option when limited to US exchanges is the iShares MSCI Qatar ETF, which is heavily invested in financials (slightly over 50% of its assets). However, it is crucial to note that this is an underweight position relative to the MSCI Qatar Index.

The ETF is a nice bet because of this, especially considering many frontier and emerging market ETFs also invest 30-50% of their assets in banks, as these are typically the largest listed companies in the stock market.

QAT ETF

Unfortunately, this ETF does not provide too much exposure to consumer and healthcare names. Historically, you can see that Qatar equities outperformed emerging market equities leading up to 2014, right before oil entered a long-term bear market. If you are bullish on emerging markets, it does not make sense to exclude Qatar.

Qatar has even outperformed emerging markets since 2008. If oil enters another long-term bull market, and Qatar is able to make a lot of these proposed economic changes, then I think it is very easy to say that Qatar could outperform its benchmark this decade.

Foreign Ownership Limitation: Equity Markets Catalyst

One promising sign seen in frontier and emerging markets is when the government decides to remove the foreign ownership limitation. The Qatari cabinet approved a draft law in early 2021 that allows foreign investors to own 100% of listed companies. The foreign ownership limitation at this time was 49%, which could be a massive boost for the stock market once fully implemented. In many cases, investors can still invest 100% in a Qatari company under Law No.1 of 2019, and it is no longer required to have a Qatari national own 51% of the capital. A full list of companies and the foreign ownership limitation as of January 2022 can be found here.

Final Thoughts

MSCI Qatar trades at a slight premium to MSCI Emerging Markets, and I think emerging markets have a lot of risks ahead of them. I am holding off on initiating a position at the moment, even though I believe that Qatar will likely outperform MSCI Emerging Markets in 2023-2024. 13x earnings/1.7x book is quite expensive, considering the majority of companies are banks. I have followed a lot of other markets, such as South Korea, Colombia, and Brazil, where banks are trading at much larger discounts. I think these markets offer a better risk-reward profile.