Electrolux: 2022 Was Tough And 2023 Won't Be Better

Feb. 19, 2023 11:40 AM ETAB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXF), ELUXYWHR
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Electrolux is one of the largest manufacturers of household appliances.
  • The contracting economy and slowdown in the housing market resulted in a difficult 2022, and Electrolux expects an even lower demand in 2023.
  • 2022 was a lost year, and 2023 is shaping up to be a transformational year as well.
  • Peer Whirlpool has issued a more upbeat guidance, so perhaps Electrolux is too conservative. Or Whirlpool could be too optimistic.
  • As no dividend will be payable, there's no need to get in the stock. I'm on the sidelines.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

GE Appliances Sold To Electrolux Of Sweden For 3.3 Billion

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction

It’s been almost two years since I last discussed Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF) (OTCPK:ELUXY), one of the largest producers of domestic appliances and the company’s share price has lost about half its

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Shipments in Europe

Electrolux Investor Relations

Income Statement

Electrolux Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Electrolux Investor Relations

2023 Outlook

Electrolux Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.42K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.