Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Feb. 9.

In this article we discuss the latest quarterly results from the Business Development Company Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC). The company delivered a 1.9% total NAV return over the quarter and enjoyed a bumper rise in earnings. ARCC is trading at a 9.6% dividend yield.

Quarter Update

Q4 core earnings (shown as Adjusted NII in the chart below) increased by 26% from the previous quarter (and 9% year-on-year).

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Interestingly, total 2022 core earnings per share were the same as the company enjoyed in 2021. However, the composition of earnings changed significantly. Specifically, fee income (green sections) fell sharply over 2022 but interest income (blue sections) picked up the slack, resulting in a wash.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

ARCC kept its $0.48 regular dividend unchanged for Q1 after making 3 hikes in the previous year. It did not redeclare the specials paid out last year, resulting in a $0.03 or 6% drop in the total dividend from Q4. As the chart below shows, current regular dividend coverage via core earnings is a massive 131%. Much like we saw with CSWC, ARCC is looking through these high earnings quarters to a normalized rate environment in order to avoid having to cut its dividend in the future.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

In our view, rates won't normalize quickly and this conservative pay-out stance is likely to become unsustainable as we expect a further rise in core earnings in Q1 and a further increase in the $1.27 / share spillover. This should lead the company to continue to raise the dividend.

The NAV fell by around 1% due to unrealized depreciation. The drop was slightly larger than in Q3.

Systematic Income

Income Dynamics

In this section we highlight some of the key factors that will drive net income over the medium term.

Net new investments came in slightly positive. We don't expect a sharp jump in net new investments in the coming months given unfavorable seasonality, an overall depressed level of deal activity, an already elevated level of leverage and a cautious stance as discussed by Management.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Leverage remains above the company's target range of 0.9-1.25x. ARCC raised capital over Q4 which provides an organic deleveraging, however an increase in debt and a drop in the NAV served to push leverage higher.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Weighted-average portfolio yield jumped by 0.9% to 11.6%. Interest expense rose by a modest 0.4%. ARCC has a relatively low level of floating-rate debt at 31% (vs. 49% sector average) so its interest expense has not risen as quickly as the rest of the sector. There is a 3.5%-coupon bond maturing this month which will increase the floating-rate profile somewhat as well as marginally raise interest expense since it will likely be replaced with a credit facility at around twice the cost. Management indicated that credit spreads on new deals are 1-1.5% above their 2021 levels which creates another income tailwind.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Income headwinds include a slightly higher level of interest expense from the upcoming bond maturity and a high level leverage which prevents significant growth in new investments. However, overall, it is a strong yield environment for ARCC. Base rates have risen sharply, new deals are coming into the portfolio at elevated yields and amendment fees are contributing to overall income both due to a higher level of fees and a higher number of fees.

Portfolio Quality

Portfolio quality is holding up well.

Non-accruals ticked up slightly from the previous quarter as one company was added to non-accrual. Non-accruals remain below the company's historic average level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Internal portfolio quality was fairly flat as well.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The portfolio had marginal net realized gains during the quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Interest coverage of companies in the portfolio has been moving lower as expected. However, portfolio company leverage has actually ticked lower which is good to see. The weighted-average loan-to-value was a strong 45%. One thing to keep in mind is that weighted-average figures hide the distressed portion of the portfolio, however, so far, results indicate no serious portfolio issues.

ARCC

Return And Valuation Profile

ARCC remains one of the strongest performers in the BDC space.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Valuation has recovered strongly and is well above the historic average.

Systematic Income

ARCC has tended to trade at a premium to the sector over the last 5 years.

Systematic Income

It is now trading at a relatively elevated valuation to the sector.

Systematic Income

Takeaways

ARCC continues to perform well with a sharp rise in net income over the previous quarter and a modest drop in the NAV. The company registered a 1.9% total NAV return for the quarter and a 9.9% return last year. ARCC has done a good job of managing the portfolio over previous recessions and this is unlikely to change in the future. We continue to hold the stock in our High Income Portfolio.