Conventional Funds Attract Net New Money For The First Month In 13

Feb. 16, 2023 4:47 AM ETVTV, QQQ, BBEU, EEMV, XLB, XLK, SQQQ, SH, SCHO, BIL, VTEB
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • For the first month in 13, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $6.8 billion into conventional funds for January.
  • Fixed income funds (+$21.8 billion for January) witnessed net inflows for the first month in five, while money market funds (+$15.7 billion) attracted net money for the fourth month in a row.
  • For the twenty-second straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$30.7 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $ 45.1 billion for January.
  • And, for the twelfth straight month, fixed income ETFs (+$25.2 billion for January) witnessed net inflows while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$20.0 billion).

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

As a result of a relatively good start to the Q4 corporate earnings season, improving inflationary figures, and strong January returns for both equity and fixed income funds, investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the

View as PDF
FUNDFLOWS INSIGHT REPORT
114

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.56K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.