AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reported earnings in late January beating estimates nicely. Management insured investors that the best is yet to come. This is a story of one factor distorting two effects, one positive and one negative. An old saying seems in order, the market or stock is climbing the wall of worry. Looking forward instead of in the rear-view mirror offers investors a vantage for generating lucrative profits and total destruction avoidance. What was or is the proper investor view giving climbers confidence? Let's go find out.

The Quarter

Management noted perhaps the most important factor:

"Throughout our 15-year history, we have noted that rapid and sizable interest rate changes are the most challenging environments for levered fixed income investors. Importantly, however, . . . transitions have generally preceded our most favorable investment environments. . . the investment opportunity ahead could be one of the most favorable and durable in AGNC's history."

Climbers want to know if there is a safe landing at the top. Management just described it.

Continuing, AGNC reported:

An increase in tangible net book value of 10% with another 10% increase during January.

Leverage at 7.4 significantly lower than the 8+ at the end of the September quarter.

CPR's averaging 6.8%.

paying $0.36 in dividends.

$4.3 billion in cash.

$0.74 Net Spread and Dollar Roll Income per share, far in excess of the dividend.

Some History

Further explanations for some of the key factors seems in order. We begin with the CPR. It is defined, "The percentage of outstanding mortgage loan principal that prepays in one year,." When loan rates jump higher, lower rate loans become liabilities creating unsettled markets; thus, when lower percentages appear, it signals more stable markets. Included below are three slides from past reports which highlight the CPR performance. The 1st slide is from the 1st quarter of 2019.

AGNC 1st Quarter

The CPR begins under 10% and climbs.

Continuing with the 2nd quarter of 2022, this factor ranges between 10-15% certainly in significant stress with rising interest rates in continual flux. This next slide from the 2nd quarter of 2022 illustrates how stressed the markets became.

AGNC 2nd Quarter

Finally, 4th Quarter 2022 shows that the CPR rates are dropping into the more normal range.

AGNC 4th Quarter

The stress from rapid interest rate increases seems to be dissipating. The Federal Reserve is still increasing rates, but at the last meeting, the rate of increased dropped to 0.25%, slower than in the past. This factor describing market stability seems more in-line.

Next, let's review leverage and hedge ratios over the last several quarters shown in the following slide.

AGNC 4th Quarter

The dislocation in leverage appearing last quarter subsided back into the more reasonable 7 range. Hedging percent increased back toward 120%.

Continuing, the next slide shows the steep increase in yield, the jump in net interest spread and consistent Dollar Roll income generated.

AGNC 4th Quarter

All of the key measures point to how dislocated the 3rd quarter became and how that dislocation has, at least for the moment, subsided. During the 2nd and the 3rd quarters, the stock price plummeted reaching near $7 at one point. The stock was simply following the Net Asset Value. A slide included in the 3rd quarter presentation shows the source of the noted dislocation.

AGNC

The 30-year to the 10-year spread reached more than three standard deviations from normal. The seeming answerless question, wasn't the destruction of the stock price or net asset value, it was at what dislocated value might the company model disintegrate. If the answer basically was that that spread couldn't be reached, prudent investors should have been buying at prices under $10. We did buy and continue to do so.

The Market Place

AGNC survive the unprecedented dislocation with a significantly higher NAV. With a $1.45 distribution, the yield is still significantly above 10%. Should investors now expect nothing more than a solid yield? What further investment opportunity now exists? Management addressed it beliefs into future growth. They argued three points:

First, even though Agency MBS spreads tightened in the fourth quarter, they remain wide by historical standards and continue to represent a compelling investment opportunity. This is especially true for levered investors such as AGNC given the significant improvement in funding that has occurred over the last several years. Moreover, while biased tighter, we believe spreads will remain wider than previous historical averages.

The second address demand for critical investment instruments.

the demand for Agency MBS will likely outpace the supply even without Fed purchases. Ongoing affordability challenges and a slower housing market will limit the organic supply of Agency MBS this year.

The important factor reflects volatility. Again, management noted:

interest rate volatility is poised to decline. The Fed has already slowed the pace of rate increases and is nearing the inflection point in monetary policy. If inflation data continues to moderate and the Fed pauses, interest rate volatility should fall materially.

Management continued to describe the direction of its hedges with the strategy changing toward longer-term and reducing the ratio to less than 100%.

Finally, a look at cash and other key indicators is critical to the investigation as the company turns its focus toward lowering hedges and increasing its leverage.

AGNC is on the verge of making this strategy shift with a lot of cash, extremely low leverage and extreme hedging.

Coming Results

With materially higher yields and returns coupled with more stability, the shift will create monumental opportunities for investors in the process. A view of the past offers investors a peek at the size. Between 2017 and 2019, AGNC paid a dividend of $0.18 per month. Between 2019 and early 2020, the dividend dropped to $0.16. After March of 2020, the dividend equaled $0.12. With these lower dividends, AGNC accumulated cash. From an above slide, the value of the assets dropped approximately 40% from the end of 2020 to the end of 2022. It appears to us that with the value of the assets turning sharply north and with strong yields, the value of the stock might reach into the 20's once again over the next few years. History speaks loudly that it will. It seems more than possible that a return toward $0.16 in dividend is also on the way.

With the above data and table in mind, a graph of past stock price history gives investors clues for possible capital gains. We are including a self-generated weekly chart using TradeStation Securities.

AGNC

In the 2018-time frame, the stock price trended above $20, a price that can be expected again.

Risks

Any change in the economy becomes either a burden or positive for AGNC. Employment numbers continuing high might influence the Federal Reserve to continue rate hikes. The January employment report, with its so called 500K job number, might be an example of a negative change with continued increasing rates. Other economic events, which increase the strength of the economy, could also be considered negative.

The keys for continued positive movement stems on stability and slow changes rather than rapid adjustments. We aren't sure that the key question could be answered, at what dislocation might AGNC become toxic, but investor vigilance was always in order. From the opposite perspective, naysayers argued that the price was going to get destroyed. They were correct, while those arguing total business destruction seemed to do so without foundation. But, it seems that stability followed where a slow steady approach is now in vogue. With that argument ringing true, investors still could be nicely rewarded with capital appreciation while collecting payments. Those payments are likely to increase by 30% or more. At the top of the wall, the landing seems safe. We continue to rate AGNC a buy.