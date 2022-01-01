Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If there's one thing that's certain about the investment industry, is that the debate between efficient versus inefficient markets will likely go on forever. Personally, I fall under the inefficient camp, believing that the market can and does misprice securities quite often, at least in the short term. My belief in this is strengthened when I see market moves such as the surge in price that Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) experienced after reporting financial results covering the final quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. Although the company did beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines and post some other positive metrics, management's outlook for the 2023 fiscal year suggests that shares are looking quite pricey.

A solid quarter, but a mixed outlook

To start with, it would be helpful to cover the headline news reported by management. After the market closed on February 13th, the management team announced financial data covering the final quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Sales during that time came in at $508.62 million. This represents an increase of 17.5% over the $432.87 million management reported for the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. Not only that, it also beat the expectations that analysts set for it of $504.98 million and it fell outside of the $503 million to $505 million range that management set when they announced results for the third quarter of the year.

Digging a bit deeper, the company reported strength across the board. During the final quarter, management locked down contracts with 30 net new customers. That brings their total customer count to 367 compared to the 234 that the company reported one year earlier. On the commercial side of things, the number of customers the company had grew to 260. That compared to the 228 reported just one quarter earlier and the 147 that the company had as of the end of its 2021 fiscal year. Average trailing 12-month revenue per customer for the top 20 customers grew for the total fiscal year to $49 million compared to $44 million in 2021. In terms of contracts, management said that it locked down 55 different deals that totaled at least $1 million each. 11 of these are worth at least $5 million apiece, while five are worth at least $10 million apiece.

For the year in its entirety, management boasted that US commercial revenue came in at $335 million. That's 67% higher than the $201 million reported for the 2021 fiscal year. This was instrumental in pushing overall commercial revenue globally up from $645 million in 2021 to $834 million in 2022. For some time now, management has been pointing to the commercial side of things as being where the real opportunities lie. And the amount of revenue generated year over year, particularly when it came to commercial customers in the US, was definitely encouraging.

On the bottom line, management also beat expectations. The firm reported a profit per share of $0.01. This compared to the $0.03 loss per share that analysts were expecting and the $0.08 per share loss that the company reported in the final quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $0.04, beating analysts’ expectations by $0.01 and coming in above the $0.02 in adjusted profits reported one year earlier. These numbers translate to net income of $30.88 million and adjusted net income of $95.71 million. Another important profitability metric for the company is its adjusted operating income. This was $114.26 million, bringing total results for 2022 up to $420.75 million. Management had only forecasted a reading of between $78 million and $80 million when they announced financial results for the third quarter. And finally, EBITDA for the firm came in at $121.64 million. That's actually down slightly from the $127.87 million generated one year earlier.

In addition to beating expectations, the company also reported guidance for the first quarter of 2023 that seemed to be rather positive. Revenue for that time should be between $503 million and $507 million. Adjusted operating income, meanwhile, should total between $91 million and $95 million. For 2023 as a whole, sales should be between $2.18 billion and $2.23 billion, while adjusted operating income should range between $481 million and $531 million. But this is where some of the problems begin.

Yes, Palantir Technologies had a solid quarter. However, the kind of revenue that management is forecasting implies a year-over-year increase of only 15.7%. Last year, management gave up on its plan to grow revenue at a 30% annual rate through 2025. But even my valuations for the company implied annual revenue growth of at least 20%. Never mind the very real likelihood that sales growth in subsequent years will probably be slower than sales growth near term. After all, companies do you tend to decelerate sales growth as they age and capture more of their market. Seeing sales growth of 10% or even less by the end of 2025 may not be out of the question if current trends persist. On top of that, given its similarity to adjusted operating cash flow and EBITDA, I had, for my model, equated those metrics with adjusted operating income. If management hits the midpoint when it comes to expectations, then this would imply a profit margin for the company of only 22.9%. Even with my more conservative estimates, I assumed a 27% profit margin.

Based on these numbers, shares of Palantir Technologies are trading at a forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 29.1 and at a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 24 for the 2023 fiscal year. This compares to the 30 and 27.5 multiples that we get, respectively, if we use data from the 2022 fiscal year. For a business that's still struggling to generate a profit while simultaneously seeing sales growth slow considerably, this is not the kind of trading multiple that inspires confidence and that suggests robust upside potential moving forward. Fortunately, the company does have one thing going for it. That is a tremendous amount of cash. It has no debt, and has cash and cash equivalents of $2.63 billion. So it's not exactly like the company is going anywhere anytime soon. In addition to that, the cash flow does generate is robust. Just the only problem is that shares look overly pricey.

Takeaway

If you fast forward out 10 years into the future, I would imagine that Palantir Technologies would be a much larger and more profitable company than that is today. In all likelihood, shares will go up between now and then. But this doesn't necessarily mean that the company would be a sensible investment for most investors. Growth is slowing and shares look fully valued or perhaps even expensive on an absolute basis. Unless something else changes, my own belief is that these factors will cause shareholders to experience returns that are no better than what the broader market should achieve. I wouldn't be surprised if performance comes in even weaker than that. Due to these circumstances, I believe that my previous ‘hold’ rating is still appropriate at this time. But in the event that the stock rises much further from here, I could wax bearish on the company once again.