Active Ability Vs. Active Outperformance

Feb. 16, 2023 6:00 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • Active managers should prefer above-average dispersion because stock selection skill is worth more when dispersion is high.
  • Managers should prefer above-average correlations because they reduce the opportunity cost of a concentrated portfolio.
  • While favorable conditions do not guarantee favorable active results, last year’s relatively fortuitous conditions for stock selection may have aided manager outperformance.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

By Anu Ganti

Some commentators have argued that today's market environment - characterized by rising rates and economic growth concerns - is a ripe environment for stock pickers.

This argument is conditionally correct, as long as we remember that

S&P 500

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC

S&P 500

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.16K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.