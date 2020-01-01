sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

I first wrote on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) at the beginning of COVID, before it was clear how much money was going to be pumped into the system. In that article, I expressed concerns about three things: Credit Karma integration based on the company's track record with Mint, the SMB landscape due to lockdowns, and the valuation.

Seeking Alpha

Well, the valuation went crazy from there. Here is the FAST Graph from when I wrote the article:

FAST Graphs

P/E was high, and much higher than the long-term average into the teeth of the unknown COVID impacts.

FAST Graphs

The company went bananas with the rest of tech from there. I hope anyone who bought INTU at $650 a share and 64X earnings had a strong stomach, because the company has come all the way back to Earth. Earnings growth has remained solid, and the company is actually in a better spot from a going-forward basis today than it was the last time I covered them.

Company presentation

INTU operates QuickBooks and TurboTax, two very well-known brand-names in finance with wide moats. QuickBooks is a leading accounting software for small businesses and individuals, and has over time shifted to a subscription-based model and to cloud-first, along with most other software companies. The software boasts a 79% retention rate, which is impressive considering small business turnover. It's likely the only real churn comes from business failure or companies potentially outgrowing the offering and shifting to a more enterprise-level software product.

The company's leadership in consumer and small business finance provides management with considerable insight into overall economic trends. Management appears well-connected to its customers in presentations and earnings calls, and gears innovation towards customer needs. Most innovation for the company has come in the form of tack-on products to the core, and several acquisitions over the years have been attempts to improve the company's offering.

Most recently, the company acquired Credit Karma and Mailchimp. I discussed Credit Karma in my last article, which is now being rolled into Mint in order to create a one-solution offering for personal finance (hide Mint). Mailchimp is integrating with QuickBooks to form a CRM offering for small businesses in the form of email marketing and customer contact. Management's goal is to provide these additional services to lock small businesses further into the ecosystem, and this strategy has been useful across the cloud software landscape.

Company Presentation

Based on recent results, it's still unclear how well the company is doing with its acquisitions, however. Citing lending restrictions and partners closely guarding capital, management reduced revenue guidance for Credit Karma into the next year from 10-15% revenue growth to a 10-15% revenue decline. It appears to be conservative guidance, but it's concerning nonetheless. It's entirely possible this is all macro-based, but in a vacuum, I would have thought rates would have more to do with it than lack of lending capital. Credit cards showed resilience, but overall loan products declined across the board.

Looking at INTU as a potential investor, seeing traction in Credit Karma and Mailchimp as its integrated would be must-haves for me. Failures similar to Mint would be equivalent to flushing shareholder capital down the toilet, regardless of the moatiness of the company's other business lines. Management upheld its long-term guidance of 20-25% revenue growth for Credit Karma, so investors will likely have to wait for a rosier lending environment to assess the company's efficacy. You should have confidence, management says AI constantly throughout company materials.

Despite the headwinds in Credit Karma, overall the company reported strong results. Revenues grew 29%, with 13% from Mailchimp, on the back of strength in Small Business/Small Enterprise (SB/SE) of 38% or 19% ex-Mailchimp and Consumer with 25% growth. Non-GAAP earnings per share grew to $1.66 from $1.53, and the dividend was hiked 15%. Management lowered 2023 revenue guidance to 10-12% growth from 14-16%, and reaffirmed non-GAAP EPS growth of 15-17%. The fact earnings guidance was unaffected by Credit Karma is impressive and shows the company has plenty of levers to pull to maintain margins when needed.

Company presentation

Looking at margins, ProTax remains a high-margin business if a small part overall with 70% margins, and Consumer/SB/SE came in on the full year with margins relatively unchanged but strong at 63%/54% respectively. Taxes are obviously seasonally affected.

Company Presentation

Based on the company's expansion into other financial lines, the TAM is huge. I take all management TAM assertions with a grain of salt, but in this case we are looking at the entire business and personal finance landscape, so there are plenty of opportunities to grow.

The one thing I worry about here is the possibility of increasing competition over time. INTU isn't the only company trying to expand its offerings, and a company like Shopify (SHOP) with its small-business partnerships could make some serious waves in the sector were it to launch an offering. QuickBooks remains a stalwart software product, taught in schools and even purchased by some other companies for their customers in order to standardize accounting. In all, it's good to see INTU continuing to innovate (or acquire) to expand and improve that offering to lower concerns of competition.

The company has discussed improving B2B payments, potentially launching bill pay functionality in the future in addition to the integration of Mailchimp into QuickBooks. I think management is making the right moves to keep their market position strong and maintain the moat.

Data by YCharts

Operating margin has dipped overall since 2020 as the company invests for growth. EPS growth remains strong, so it will be important to monitor expense management.

Data by YCharts

Looking at expenses over the past five years, G&A has outpaced revenue growth, which is not what I like to see. R&D lagged, and S&M also outpaced slightly. In general, I am looking for a company to rein in G&A expense as much as possible, but this isn't egregious.

Data by YCharts

The company's financial position remains solid. Debt has ticked up, certainly, but is well within the capability of the company to handle. The dividend was recently hiked 15% and accounts for only 21% of the company's stable and growing free cash flow. The company's products are generating solid cash flows and the dividend has plenty of room to strongly grow into the future.

Data by YCharts

Buybacks have picked back up, with $519M in the most recent quarter. The one thing I'd note is the moderation in 2020 and 2021 before recently accelerating. That shows strong stewardship to me, considering the company's valuation was "to the moon" during the post-COVID run-up. The company generates adequate cash flows to justify share buybacks, I'm not overly concerned here.

FAST Graphs

Based on a return to the company's long-term valuation, an investment today could yield around 10% annualized ROR based on analyst estimates for earnings growth. INTU is a moaty business with plenty of irons in the fire for growth. I remain concerned about the company's acquisition integration, but there is nothing obviously pointing to problems with Credit Karma considering the macro climate, and it's too early to tell with Mailchimp. Those are the aspects I'd pay attention to most closely going forward. INTU is a buy at a fair valuation.