Intuit: Integration Of Acquisitions Is A Must

Feb. 16, 2023 6:06 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • Intuit stock is in a better position than when I last wrote on the company.
  • The key risks from here are integration of the company's recent acquisitions.
  • The company's moat is phenomenal, profitability is strong, and the valuation has improved.  It's a buy.

Tax Return form 1040 with USA America flag and dollar banknote, U.S. Individual Income.

sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

I first wrote on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) at the beginning of COVID, before it was clear how much money was going to be pumped into the system. In that article, I expressed concerns about three things: Credit Karma integration

My last article

Seeking Alpha

Valuation when I last wrote

FAST Graphs

Valuation today

FAST Graphs

The company's ecosystem

Company presentation

Segment revenue

Company Presentation

Segment margins

Company presentation

TAM

Company Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

earnings and ROR projections

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.94K Followers
I have been writing here since 2016.  My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.My portfolio consists of both stalwart long-term dividend payers and high-growth, high quality names.  I think of it as a barbell approach to investing, where the value/dividend-paying companies shield the rest of the portfolio in a downswing.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.