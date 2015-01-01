Medicine Man Technologies: Why I Am Buying This Stock

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
1 Follower

Summary

  • Medicine Man Technologies is currently trading at an extremely low valuation and has the potential for a 200% appreciation compared to its peers.
  • The company is in an optimal position to benefit from the fast-growing cannabis industry.
  • Despite the challenging conditions of the economy and industry, Medicine Man is continuously deleveraging its balance sheet and expanding its margins.
  • The seasoned management team continues to expand the company's profit margins while benefiting from strategic acquisitions.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adrian Nunez as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Portrait of a cannabis farm owner and scientist who runs a cannabis plantation.

Sunan Wongsa-nga/iStock via Getty Images

Evaluate Pharma released a report taking about the state of healthcare and stuff

Evaluate Pharma

This is on their latest corporate presentation and I took a snip of a slide and pasted it here.

SHWZ Corporate Presentation

I copied and pasted this image from a public article that Grand View Research published.

Grand View Research

This is on their latest corporate presentation and I took a snip of a slide and pasted it here.

SHWZ Corporate Presentation

This is on their latest corporate presentation and I took a snip of a slide and pasted it here.

SHWZ Corporate Presentation

I created this by myself on excel, I used data from yahoo finance (available to anyone) to input all of this data. I then pasted this as a picture.

Comparable Companies Analysis (Author's Data)

I created this by myself on excel, I used data from yahoo finance (available to anyone) to input all of this data. I then pasted this as a picture.

Author's Data

This article was written by

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
1 Follower
I am a value investor looking to create meaningful analyses on underfollowed stocks. Fun fact, I am fully bilingual in Spanish and English.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.