Lantheus: Wedging Up To Resistance, Testing Key Retracement Levels (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 16, 2023 6:38 AM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • Investors allocating on weakness within new-year rally.
  • Stock wedging up to previous resistance marks, testing key retracement levels.
  • Heavy inflows into LNTH equity into the New Year as well, correlating to the rally off lows.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy, searching for short-term targets of ~$70 to confirm a continuation back to long-term range.

Healthy green trees in forest of spruce, fir and pine

zlikovec

Investment Summary

Building on our previous buy thesis on Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) the stock has congested sideways and now looks to have curled up of a bottom. We subsequently examined the price structure to understand if there

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

f

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.54K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.