Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) released its FQ4'22 earnings yesterday (February 15), which was portrayed negatively by the media. Accordingly, Shopify recorded a double beat as it outperformed top and bottom line estimates for FQ4. However, its FQ1'23 outlook was much lower than estimated, which likely led to a post-market selloff of nearly 11%.

Sure, Shopify did post guidance implying YoY revenue growth of about 18% at the midpoint, lower than the consensus estimates of about 20% growth. Moreover, its gross profit outlook of "slightly higher" than Q4's 47% came well below analysts' projections of about 49.5%.

Hence, SHOP bears could point out that the company's recovery could face a stumbling block, despite the strategic revamp in 2022.

Shopify investors should keenly recall that the company is still integrating its Deliverr acquisition into Shopify Fulfilment Network (SFN). As such, the gross margin impact will likely continue to see volatility in H1'23, affecting Shopify's commitment to recovering its profitability.

Notwithstanding, management is focused on delivering operating leverage (through cutting expenses and refocusing on more significant growth vectors) to bring the company back above the line.

Is there progress? Absolutely. While the progress could be slower than projected for Q1, it's still a sequential improvement for Shopify, as it remains in transition. Notably, Shopify raised prices significantly (between 12% to 33%) on its subscription plans, but the company is confident in the value it delivers to its merchants. Moreover, it is the "first meaningful change to Shopify's pricing structure in 12 years."

Some investors could point out that Shopify's Q1 weaker-than-expected Q1 guidance could suggest the company expects some weakness with an impact on new merchants signing up, given the current macroeconomic conditions.

That cannot be ruled out, even though management highlighted that Q1 is a seasonally slower quarter for the company. Hence, we believe investors must consider the impact over the next few quarters, as its pricing change could also be mitigated by optimizing efficiency.

Investors should recall that the company has dramatically optimized employee efficiency by canceling planned meetings outside its new guidelines. In addition, Shopify Chief Human Resources Officer Tia Silas highlighted in a recent interview that "anecdotal feedback shows good results in productivity, but it will be quantified over time," which should help to lift the company's productivity.

CEO Tobi Lütke will also be "triple-hatting" after the departure of the company's CTO Allan Leinwand. Lütke will assume R&D responsibilities previously helmed by Leinwand, taking the lead in expanding the job scope and responsibilities.

As such, we believe the company's ongoing cost-optimization and productivity improvement efforts should help it meet its guidance of "low single-digit" growth in adjusted OpEx in FQ1. Hence, relative to its "high-teens" revenue growth outlook, it augurs well for its profitability ramp, bolstering the confidence in investors about management's commitment to "[pushing] toward greater efficiency."

A key growth vector for investors to observe will be in its Commerce Components by Shopify or CCS. As a reminder, CCS is the company's enterprise retail platform designed to bring on board large merchants that want to ramp quickly with Shopify's tech stack into their proprietary platforms.

We believe Shopify's penetration with CCS will be a critical growth driver to lift its operating leverage that could help justify SHOP's growth valuation if executed successfully. Management also highlighted that "extending [Shopify's] reach into the enterprise will be a key investment focus in 2023."

Notwithstanding, Buy with Prime remains a credible threat to Shopify's relationship with its merchants. Management updated that the company was still discussing with Amazon (AMZN).

Therefore, the company will need to continue delivering robust solutions through its SFN and further penetration with Shop Pay to mitigate the competitive threat of Buy with Prime.

Interestingly, Insider reported recently that Shopify launched a new "port to porch" solution that's likely aimed at smaller retailers battling "logistics and fulfillment issues."

Notably, it leverages Shopfy's logistics scale for smaller merchants, allowing them to obtain "front of the line access" to shipping providers that would have been difficult to acquire. It will also be integrated with its Deliverr service, closely linked to its Shop Promise delivery commitment that should help smaller merchants capitalize on Shopify's investment to ramp up its fulfillment capability.

As such, we believe Shopify remains well-placed to serve its core D2C merchants while expanding its scope toward enterprise retail.

SHOP price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Despite the post-earnings pullback, savvy investors who bought into its October and December lows have benefited from a significant recovery.

Accordingly, SHOP is up more than 130% from its October lows through its recent February highs. As a result, we have confidence that SHOP's bear market plunge is likely over.

However, that doesn't mean that SHOP will cruise its way back toward its 2021 highs anytime soon.

Shopify stock still needs to prove that it can recover its profitability, which is by no means straightforward, as the Fed is expected to remain hawkish. Moreover, it could also hamper its valuation if the Fed decides to press interest rates higher than expected.

Hence, we think a further pullback to help level off some of the recent optimism should be constructive for investors to improve their reward-to-risk for new positions.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Speculative Buy).