Qualcomm: Nuvia Acquisition Could Disrupt Desktop PC Market For Windows Computers

Summary

  • Qualcomm is undoubtedly one of the big 5G beneficiaries.
  • Nevertheless, all these chips and system software are designed for mobile applications, i.e., smartphones, automotive, IoT, and other 5G networks.
  • With the Nuvia acquisition, Qualcomm is now apparently planning to enter and disrupt the desktop PC market for Windows computers, among other things, and thus compete with Intel and AMD.
  • In no way does the valuation reflect the possible opportunities and prospects of the Arm-based Nuvia chips.
  • Concerning ARM Holdings' lawsuit against Qualcomm, I think a settlement is likely, given the common interests between Qualcomm and ARM Holdings.

2019 Consumer Electronics Show Highlights New Products And Technology

Justin Sullivan

Qualcomm is still a play for mobile-only applications

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is undoubtedly one of the big 5G beneficiaries. With the ever-advancing rollout of 5G as the latest telecommunications standard and the associated possibility of establishing stable and fast

5G Chipset market size 2021 to 2030

5G Chipset market size 2021 to 2030 (Precedence Research)

Laptop market shipment share by CPU

Laptop market shipment share by CPU (Counterpoint Research)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

