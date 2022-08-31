Justin Sullivan

Qualcomm is still a play for mobile-only applications

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is undoubtedly one of the big 5G beneficiaries. With the ever-advancing rollout of 5G as the latest telecommunications standard and the associated possibility of establishing stable and fast internet connections, a multitude of new application areas is emerging around the internet of things and automotive. Qualcomm has long since ceased to be a pure semiconductor manufacturer that produces chips for wireless technology in smartphones for the smartphone segment. This is evidenced by Qualcomm's growth in IoT and automotive. In 1Q 2023, the 58 percent growth in the automotive segment from USD 288 million to USD 456 million and 7 percent in IoT from USD 1.6 billion to USD 1.7 billion could not compensate for the shrinkage in handsets (minus 18 percent from USD 7 billion to USD 5.8 billion), but the two market segments nevertheless show that Qualcomm is active in growth markets that can defy the current cyclical weakness among chip manufacturers. In addition, Qualcomm recently unveiled its latest Snapdragon X75 5G chip. This is a 5G-capable modem RF chip that can be used not only in smartphones but also in other areas, such as mixed-reality headsets.

Nevertheless, all these chips and system software are designed for mobile applications, i.e., smartphones, automotive, IoT, and other 5G networks. And yes, the market addressed by these chips is huge. According to research house Precedence Research:

Global 5G chipsets market size was estimated at USD 14.7 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 126.4 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.01% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

5G Chipset market size 2021 to 2030 (Precedence Research)

Qualcomm, with an adjusted P/E of 11.3, is already an absolute bargain for this market alone, as it is excellently positioned to profit from this growth. But what happens if Qualcomm enters another market on top of that?

But that may change

As a Qualcomm investor, I want to draw attention to the Nuvia acquisition for USD 1.4 billion. The company was once founded by former Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) employees. Nuvia's main attraction is that it develops chips based on the Arm technology. The Arm technology is based on the "Reduced Instruction Set Computer" (RISC) architecture, which ensures particularly power-saving but efficient processors.

Rumour has it that Nuvia has now designed an Arm-based chip that promises to do for desktop PCs what Apple's M1 processor already does for Macs (a nice but noteworthy anecdote is that Nuvia founder Gerard Williams III is said to have been the chief architect of Apple's groundbreaking Arm-based M1 chip). Qualcomm plans to bring the chip, codenamed Hamoa, to market in 2024 and is said to have already received orders from several manufacturers.

But why is this so relevant? The market for desktop PC chip CPUs essentially consists of Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD). However, the CPUs from AMD and Intel are based on a completely different technology (x86- or x64-based CPUs) than, for example, Apple's M1 and M2 processors, which are also based on Arm technology. With Nuvia, Qualcomm is now apparently planning to enter the desktop PC market for Windows computers, among other things, and thus compete with Intel and AMD. Another target could be the server market, from which Qualcomm withdrew a few years ago.

This would massively increase Qualcomm's product range in one fell swoop. But the Nuvia deal also seems to improve Qualcomm's overall portfolio in terms of depth. Qualcomm could also benefit in the notebook market with a strong Arm-based chip. Intel and AMD are expected to lose more and more market share in favor of arm-based chips by 2027. Research house Counterpoint Research forecasts that Qualcomm solutions could see over 50 percent growth YoY on Arm laptops in 2024-2025. Qualcomm could thus disrupt the laptop market with the Arm-based Nuvia chips and crush the existing market position of AMD and Intel.

Laptop market shipment share by CPU (Counterpoint Research)

The big caveat

As beautiful as the potential fantasy around the Nuvia deal is, it seems threatened. In a new lawsuit, ARM Holdings is suing Qualcomm. ARM Holdings is a British company that developed ARM architecture and technology. ARM Holdings licenses this architecture and technology to other companies such as Qualcomm or Nuvia, which then develop and manufacture ARM-based chips.

ARM Holdings accuses Qualcomm of continuing to use licensed arm technology from Nuvia without proper permission. According to ARM, licenses acquired from Nuvia are not transferable to Qualcomm. Qualcomm, on the other hand, invokes its ARM licenses.

The outcome of the legal dispute is open, and as an investor, it is annoying that Qualcomm is once again caught in an expensive and protracted legal dispute. The background to the dispute is that Qualcomm would have to pay higher fees for its licenses than Nuvia does. In this respect, I rate the probability rather low that Qualcomm will not be able to bring the Nuvia chips to market. Rather, it seems to be a purely financial question, since ARM Holdings could have a great interest in the success of the Nuvia chips because of the waving license revenues. This is how journalist Ron Amadeo summarises the interests of Ars Technica in a very comprehensible way:

"From a big-picture perspective, it's hard to see much sense in Arm going after Qualcomm. Qualcomm and Nuvia represent Arm's biggest shot at near-term market growth, which means more royalties for Arm. Qualcomm has stated it wants to use Nuvia's Arm designs to go after the laptop and server markets, two areas where Intel and AMD are dominant. Arm has 100 percent of the smartphone market and 100 percent of the Apple hardware market, including bigger devices like laptops and PCs. You would think Arm would be thrilled that Qualcomm would want to go after Intel like this."

In addition, ARM Holdings is unlikely to refuse to grant a license on Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory terms (FRAND criteria) on antitrust grounds alone.

Conclusion

Qualcomm shareholders look back on the last year with horror. The share price performance was almost minus 40 percent. This means that Qualcomm clearly underperformed the NASDAQ (minus 32 percent). It is little consolation that Intel (down 50 percent) and Nvidia (down 46 percent) performed even worse. Recently, however, the situation has cleared up, and the share is moving relatively firmly northwards again. This is in line with the business outlook. According to management, demand is expected to recover in the second half of the calendar year, and inventories are expected to be significantly lower. Analysts also expect sales and EPS to pick up again in 2024.

Data by YCharts

In addition, Qualcomm is valued favorably. The adjusted P/E ratio is in the low single digits. The FCF multiples also point to an undervaluation.

Data by YCharts

In no way does the valuation reflect the possible opportunities and prospects of the Arm-based Nuvia chips. For now, a legal question mark remains behind the hopeful prospects. Still, I think a settlement is likely given the common interests between Qualcomm and ARM Holdings, including a market launch of the innovative Nuvia chips. This would allow Qualcomm to disrupt the desktop PC and shatter the Intel and AMD phalanx. Qualcomm could also aim at the data center market, which makes the Qualcomm stock an even stronger buy.