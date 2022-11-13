natasaadzic

Back in November when the stock was in the doldrums, I went long Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and projected strong returns for shareholders moving forward, even using a digitized rocket image for the article and labeling it a "Strong Buy." Since then, the bullishness has been rewarded, with the stock generating 42% total returns, beating the S&P 500 (SPY) by nearly 5 to 1 over that span.

However, the Q4 results and FY2023 guidance have completely changed my investment thesis. In this article, I review my old thesis, discuss my new PLTR investment thesis, and ultimately share my updated outlook on PLTR stock.

The Pre-Q4 PLTR Stock Investment Thesis

The original investment thesis on PLTR stock that prompted me to go long last November was as follows:

First and foremost, PLTR operates in a massive, increasingly mission-critical, and rapidly growing space (data analytics and artificial intelligence) that provides enormous room for innovation and market share capture. With an estimated total addressable market well north of $120 billion by now and estimated 2023 revenue of ~$2.2 billion, the company has a very exciting growth runway ahead of it.

Second, the company's stock-based compensation is declining in dollar terms and will continue to do so, especially on a relative basis, moving forward. As a result, shareholder dilution will slow and PLTR's GAAP profitability metrics will improve over time. For example, in Q3 of 2020, PLTR had a whopping $849 million of SBC. One year later in Q3 of 2021, that number was down to $208 million. Then, in Q3 2022 stock based compensation had declined by another 31.1%.

Meanwhile, PLTR's valuation also looked quite appealing back in November when I decided to go long. At the time I wrote:

On an EV/EBITDA basis, PLTR now trades at a 23x multiple and trades at 46.8x normalized earnings. Through 2026, EBITDA is expected to grow at a 41.9% CAGR and normalized earnings per share is expected to grow at a 79.9% CAGR, making the current valuation multiples look quite cheap. If PLTR's P/E ratio shrinks to a very conservative 20x by 2026 and it achieves analyst consensus estimate growth to a $0.49 earnings per share total (assuming $5.4 billion in revenue in 2026, or a 29.8% revenue CAGR over that span), the share price will be $9.80. That implies a total return CAGR of 8.2% moving forward. If the P/E ratio is a more realistic 30x in 2026, that implies a share price of $14.7 or a 19.1% CAGR moving forward. At a P/E ratio of 25x, we get a share price of $12.25 or a total return CAGR of 14.1%. As a result, we view PLTR as a Strong Buy and were happy to go long at a share price below $7.

Effectively, PLTR's pre-Q4 investment thesis rested on it being able to sustain a ~30% revenue CAGR through 2026 while also consistently reducing stock-based compensation in order to drive profitability and ultimately strong shareholder returns. Without the robust topline growth, PLTR's investment thesis falls apart because it will not be able to command high valuation multiples and also will not be able to scale into significant GAAP profitability while still investing aggressively in R&D.

The Post-Q4 PLTR Stock Investment Thesis

Now that the Q4 report and initial enthusiastic market reaction are in the rearview mirror, the investment thesis looks dramatically different. First and foremost, our 2026 bear case price target (assuming a valuation multiple of 20x P/E) of $9.80 has already been achieved with the stock trading at $10.11 as I write this. Furthermore, our 2026 bull case price target (assuming a valuation multiple of 30x P/E) of $14.7 is only 45.4% further upside away, implying a total return CAGR of 13.1% ahead. Finally, our 2026 base case price target of $12.25 (assuming a P/E ratio of 25x) implies a CAGR of only 6.5% in the coming three years. As a result, according to our previous model of sustained high topline growth and declining relative SBC, PLTR stock is at best a Hold right now after its recent run-up in stock price.

However, before we downgrade the stock from Strong Buy to Hold or Sell after its recent prodigious response to Q4 results, let's dig into how the Q4 report and forward guidance change the investment thesis.

The biggest shift was in the dramatic drop-off in top-line growth. In Q4, revenue only grew by 17.5% year-over-year, which is substantially short of the ~30% CAGR that we estimated the company needed to achieve in the coming years to generate attractive returns to shareholders.

Furthermore, management guidance for 2023 has revenue only increasing to $2.2 billion at the midpoint of guidance, representing disappointing 15.5% year-over-year revenue growth and a further deceleration from 2022's 23.6% year-over-year top-line growth (down dramatically from the 41.1% growth rate generated in 2021). This is obviously well-below the thresholds used in our previous valuation model and put into question PLTR's valuation at this point.

Looking out further, management's color for how the business would grow looks equally concerning. CEO Alex Karp continued to talk up the long-term potential of the U.S. government business and how macro forces should drive increased demand, but admitted that near-term there was nothing too exciting to look for:

The U.S. government has these continuing resolutions. We have a number of large-scale contracts that are in the works. There's really no update...what does that mean year-on-year? I don't know. I do know that the CAGR on our U.S. government has historically been over 30%...This is a world that is dangerous that needs AI-driven and, in general, software-driven weaponry. And no other company in the world has been focused on this for the last 20 years than we are. And we are also on these programs. So the short version is no news. The long version is I'm very optimistic.

On top of that, it appears that management is finally starting to admit defeat on the international commercial side of the business, stating:

roughly 61% of our business comes from the U.S. I think there's a lot of positive indicators that, that will continue to grow...The weakness in our business is just non-U.S. commercial that grew around 12% last year. I think outside the U.S., they're a lot less friendly to new innovations...So the over-under is, the 61% of our business that is strong is growing and will be a larger part of our business.

This is a key blow to the long-term growth thesis, because a very large percentage - and the main long-term growth portion - of the total addressable market comes from overseas places like Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and then U.S.-aligned high growth emerging economies. As a result, while the U.S. commercial business may be booming in the near-term and the U.S. government (and perhaps a few key allies) business looks bright long-term, the total growth runway has shrunk dramatically given their weak outlook for international commercial growth.

This shift in the investment thesis was clearly reflected in this quarter's investor presentation. Management dramatically shortened their slide deck from previous quarters to highlight their GAAP profitability while avoiding all of the normal fancy charts that highlighted their flashy top-line growth numbers and "adjusted free cash flow" and "adjusted earnings" metrics that completely ignored the impacts of stock-based compensation on shareholders' bottom lines.

That said, there were some positive developments. First and foremost, PLTR did seemingly put to rest the question of whether or not it could ever generate a GAAP profit. As CEO Alex Karp pointed out:

A threshold has been crossed, and this is the start of our next chapter. We expect to generate a profit for the current fiscal year, our first profitable year in the history of our company.

This is a very meaningful milestone for the company, especially because it undermined one of the major tenants of the bear thesis on this stock: they can grow the topline all they want, but in nearly two decades of operation PLTR has yet to generate a GAAP profit. If they could not generate profitability in all of that time while selling government contracts, what reason is there to believe that they will generate one in the near future when selling contracts to the much more cost-conscious corporate sector?

Furthermore, PLTR also continued to make significant progress towards reducing its SBC, stating on the earnings call:

We're laser-focused on SBC and we have been the last few years. If you go back to the quarter that we went public, Q3 of 2020, we had $849 million in that quarter of SBC. You go back to Q4 of 2022, just last quarter it was only $129 million. The last six quarters, we've been down sequentially each quarter with our SBC, and 2022 versus 2021 is down 27% year-over-year. Stepping back, the ultimate test around SBC is really like, are you GAAP profitable? And the answer now is yes. It's yes in Q4. And as we look forward to 2023, the answer is yes there as well. Equity overall, we want to make sure that we align our employees and our stockholders. And you sort of see that in the current results, which are all resulting in GAAP profitability. And so we plan to keep that alignment, to push on the top line, improve the margin and to stay GAAP profitable.

This development largely puts a dagger through that argument as well (provided that they can remain GAAP profitable and grow that profit on a per-share basis moving forward, of course).

As a result of these developments, it appears PLTR is becoming less of a rapid topline growth story and more of a steady mid-teens to low 20s topline CAGR and bottom line GAAP profitable investment story.

Furthermore, with PLTR proving its ability to generate profits, the CEO believes that the company may now very well become an attractive acquisition target. He elaborated on this on the earnings call:

a number of reporters have asked me and in general, since -- look, you have a general move where in the last five years, enterprise software has moved from being a sales motion to an existential part of the enterprise, whether the enterprises commercial or in government. The war in the Ukraine proves this. I think most commercial entities in America know this. It's not clear that people know this outside of America, but this is a crucial part of your enterprise. It's also pretty clear that we've built proprietary technology that will allow you to do this in private networks in the context of regulated enterprises that is not available anywhere else. And it would take years and years to build. And that just generates a lot of interest in not -- in Palantir in a way that you didn't have before. And so our basic view of Palantir is we are in this to make institutions of the West stronger. We believe we're winning. Because we're winning, I think there's going to be a lot of interest in us in buying our software and potentially in buying us, but we are pretty focused on our product, which is us. So really not thinking about that very much at all. Gratified that there's been speculation all over that people might want to buy us, but that's really irrelevant.

Investor Takeaway

So where does this leave PLTR? Well, given the very weak outlook for international commercial growth and near-term uncertainty surrounding U.S. government growth, we are now reducing our topline CAGR from 30% to 20% through 2026, bringing us to an expected revenue of $3.9 billion in 2026. At a net income margin of ~20%, that would result in $780 million in net income. Assuming continued substantial, but decelerating SBC, we get an estimated earnings per share of ~$0.35 in 2026. With a slower growth rate (likely down to the low to mid teens following 2026) and a significantly diminished total addressable market with the impairment of the international commercial growth pipeline, we think PLTR will only be able to command a 22.5x price to earnings ratio in 2026, assuming interest rates settle into the 3-4% range. As a result, our 2026 fair value target is now just under $8. Even assuming a 30x price to earnings ratio, our 2026 price target becomes $10.5. With the stock price currently trading at over $10 per share, PLTR now looks like a Sell to us. As a result, we have sold our position and locked in fat profits. Until PLTR proves that it can reignite its growth engine - particularly internationally - or the stock price falls back to under $6 per share, we are not planning on buying back in.