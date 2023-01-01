Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Positive Q3 Results, Growth Supportive Of Buy

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • Growth in key emerging markets, including India and Russian footprint.
  • Positive Q3 FY23 results with top–bottom line growth. Solid FCF conversion and returns on capital.
  • Reinvesting into growth at high rates of return, sporting respectable valuations. Buy thesis supported by these points.
Look up in a dense pine forest

shakzu

Investment Summary

Now that we're cemented into the new year our hunt for under-exploited names positioned at all points along the broad healthcare spectrum continues. In this vein, it's essential to get the 'theme' right, especially given the pace of new developments in the biopharma

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.55K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RDY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.