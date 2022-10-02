cemagraphics

It's been about 6 ½ months since I recommended avoiding Illumina stock (NASDAQ:ILMN), and in that time the shares have lost about 5.5% of their value, against a loss of about .8% for the S&P 500. I thought I'd check back on the name because a stock trading at $213 is a bit less risky an investment than the same stock when it's trading at $224. I'll determine whether or not it makes sense to buy by looking at the most recent financial data, by trying to put the GRAIL acquisition debacle into some kind of context, and by looking at the valuation of the stock.

We're all busy people, and so for that reason, and I know that reading 1,570 word articles can be tiring, and reading 1,570 of my words can be very tiring, so I put out a "thesis statement" paragraph at the beginning of each of my pieces. I do this so that you can get the gist of my thinking quickly, so you can get back to doing more of whatever else you like to do with your time. You're welcome. I think the most recent financial results would have been poor without the troubles caused by the GRAIL acquisition. The GRAIL acquisition problems made a bad financial period much, much worse. In spite of this, the shares are expensive. They're not as richly priced as they were when I last reviewed the name, but they're still objectively expensive. In a world where you can find much more compelling investments, I think it makes sense to avoid this name until price falls to match value.

The GRAIL Acquisition Drama

On August 18 of last year, the company finally acquired GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on the early detection of multiple cancers. The company's Galleri blood test detects various types of cancers before they are symptomatic. The problem is that on July 13 of last year (i.e. 36 days before the acquisition was finalized), the EU General Court ruled that the European Commission has jurisdiction to review the GRAIL acquisition, and review it they did. On September 6, the European Commission issued its decision to prohibit the acquisition. According to the company's latest 10-Q, it's likely that the European Commission will order Illumina to divest GRAIL.

I think the "risks" section from page 3 of the latest 10-Q sums up the potential problems for the company very well:

The interim measures order imposed by the European Commission, the duration and impact of such an order on Illumina and GRAIL, which impact may include material and adverse effects on synergies and other benefits we expect to achieve as a result of the acquisition of GRAIL, additional costs or liabilities, loss of revenue and other adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

As of this writing, Illumina is trying to persuade senior European officials to alter their views. GRAIL is currently being held and operated as a separate company, with oversight provided by an independent trustee. The risks here are material in my view.

Financial Snapshot

The most recent financial results have been bad in my estimation. Although sales were up by about 5.25% compared to the same time last year, and up a staggering 314% relative to the pre-pandemic era, much else is far worse. Specifically, income from operations swung from a loss of "only" about $164 million to an eye watering fall of $4 billion during the first nine months of 2022. Admittedly, fully $3.9 billion of this was the result of a large goodwill impairment. I know many investors give companies a "pass" for such things because such impairments are "non-cash"." I'm far less forgiving of such transgressions. In this case, the write-down was caused by the GRAIL fiasco. The fact that the company didn't get a "pass" for the acquisition says something about the non-financial elements of this company. I'll admit that this write-down is excessive, given that the company used a 22% rate at which to discount future cash flows, but my opinion doesn't change the nature of the write-down as of this moment. Additionally, a compelling argument can be made to suggest that Illumina may lose GRAIL. Leaving aside the GRAIL drama, though, things are still rough here in my view. Relative to the same period a year ago, cost of service and R&D are higher by 18.6% and 17% respectively. Given the above, the shares would need to trade at a very reasonable price to get me interested.

Illumina Financials (Illumina investor relations)

The Stock

I understand that words like "reasonable price" can be troublesome, because they may cost you future profits. After all, I've talked myself out of some profitable trades with words like "if the price is reasonable", or "at the right price", and so on. The thing is that I'm of the view that it's better to miss out on some gains than lose capital. My regulars also know that I consider the "business" and the "stock" to be quite different things. Every business buys a number of inputs and turns them into a final product or service, like a potential screen for various cancers for example. The stock, on the other hand, is an ownership stake in the business that gets traded around in a market that aggregates the crowd's rapidly changing views about the future health of the business, future demand for leisure travel, future margins, and so on. The stock also moves around because it gets taken along for the ride when the crowd changes its views about "the market" in general. Most strange of all to me is that the market seems to be affected by the subtle pronouncements of a government appointed bureaucrat at the Federal Reserve. Anyway, my view is that the stock is affected by a host of variables that may be only peripherally related to the health of the business, and that can be frustrating.

This stock price volatility driven by all these factors is troublesome, but it's a potential source of profit because these price movements have the potential to create a disconnect between market expectations and subsequent reality. I absolutely hate to sound like I'm bragging about it, but this is exactly how I generated a very decent return on my Carnival investment over the past four months. The market was overly pessimistic, and I took advantage of that. I don't want to be too repetitive, but in my view this is the only way to generate profits trading stocks: by determining the crowd's expectations about a given company's performance, spotting discrepancies between those assumptions and stock price, and placing a trade accordingly. I've also found it's the case that investors do better/less badly when they buy shares that are relatively cheap, because cheap shares correlate with low expectations. Cheap shares are insulated from the buffeting that more expensive shares are hit by.

As my regulars know, I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. For example, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. I like to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market, and to its own history. In case you don't have my older Illumina article in front of you, I'll remind you that I suggested people continue to avoid this name when it was trading at a PE of about 49 and a price to free cash flow of 166.8. Fast forward to mid-February of 2023. Obviously there are no earnings to speak of, so it's impossible to calculate the current PE multiple. The price to free cash flow ratio is now "only" about 86, per the following:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As my regulars also know, in order to validate (or refute) the idea that the shares aren't objectively cheap, I want to try to understand what the crowd is currently "assuming" about the future of a given company. If the crowd is assuming great things from the company, that's a sign that the shares are generally expensive. If you read my articles regularly, you know that I rely on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in this formula. In case you find Penman's writing a bit dense, you might want to try "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport. These two have also introduced the idea of using the stock price itself as a source of information, and then infer what the market is currently "expecting" about the future.

Anyway, applying this approach to Illumina at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will now grow profits at a rate of about 10.6% from here. Although this is down from 11.25% when I last checked on the name, it's still morbidly expensive in my view. Given the financial struggles we see here, the questions around the GRAIL acquisition, and this valuation, I recommend continuing to avoid the shares.