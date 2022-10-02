Continue To Avoid Illumina Inc

Summary

  • Even ignoring the most GRAIL debacle, the most recent financial results were bad. Paying attention to the GRAIL debacle suggests financial results were very bad.
  • There is too much risk here in my view, and there are far safer alternatives at the moment. In the relativistic world of investing, that matters.
  • In spite of the many problems here, the shares remain very expensive.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

It's been about 6 ½ months since I recommended avoiding Illumina stock (NASDAQ:ILMN), and in that time the shares have lost about 5.5% of their value, against a loss of about .8% for the S&P 500. I thought I'd check back on

The financial history of Illumina from 2012 to the present

Illumina Financials (Illumina investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

