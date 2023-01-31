3 Stocks To Buy As U.S. Inflation Stays Sticky

Feb. 16, 2023 8:00 AM ETAZN, AZNCF, LVMHF, LVMUY, TNL
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Marketplace

Summary

  • The latest inflation numbers from the US at 6.4% YoY show disinflation is ongoing but more Fed rate hikes are likely too, increasing the chances of a recession.
  • The three stocks selected here face lower than average inflation in their sectors, while being potentially insulated from a weak economy.
  • While they are all good stocks/ADRs, they still target different risk levels from low to (relatively) high.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

There was good news and bad news on the US inflation front for January 2023. While the figure came in at the lowest level since October 2021 of 6.4% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, it was still above the expectation of a

CPI inflation, US

CPI inflation, US (Source: BLS)

Core inflation

Core inflation (Trading Economics)

AstraZeneca Price trend

Price trend (Seeking Alpha)

LVMH Moet Hennessy Price trend

Price trend (Seeking Alpha)

Travel + Leisure stock Price trend

Price trend (Source: Seeking Alpha)

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
360 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AZN, TNL, LVMUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.