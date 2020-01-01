Asia-Pacific Images Studio

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by record sales with positive guidance from management. The company is benefiting from what it sees as a "tectonic shift in the energy market" with accelerating demand for renewable electricity solutions. Indeed, as the world's largest supplier of photovoltaic inverters, SolarEdge is well-positioned to capture several long-term market tailwinds.

We last covered the stock with a bullish article last year citing firming margins adding to profitability, with a sense that shares were fundamentally undervalued. The update today reaffirms our call while recapping recent developments. We see more upside here supported by a stronger growth and earnings outlook.

Data by YCharts

SEDG Earnings Recap

SEDG Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.86 was well ahead of the consensus estimate at $1.56, and up significantly from $1.10 in the period last. The momentum was driven by the top-line revenue at $891 million, up 61% year-over-year, and also above expectations.

The adjusted gross margin at 30.2%, climbed from 27.3% in Q3 based on the higher pricing initiatives along with an ongoing mixed with a greater contribution from residential solar products. For the full year, the revenue of $3.1 billion was up from 58% y/y while non-GAAP EPS of $5.59 climbed from $4.11 in 2021.

source: company IR

Keep in mind that there is a spread with the Q4 GAAP EPS that was lower at $0.36, including a write-off of $115 million connected to the company's non-solar mobility business where it supplies EV drivetrains in a partnership with Stellantis N.V. (STLA), the owner of brands like "Fiat" and "Chrysler". The issue stems from a lower scale of the operation than was originally expected at the time of the unit acquisition. From the earnings conference call, the company still sees opportunities in the segment, but it's a smaller part of the overall business.

The bigger story is the strength in the core solar products of power optimizers and solar inverters, where units shipped climbed by 30% and 60% y/y, each respectively. Both categories have been trending higher with a re-acceleration of growth in Q4 from new manufacturing capacity coming online.

source: company IR

The overall business is split nearly evenly between residential and commercial markets in terms of megawatts shipped at 52%/48% in Q4. The other important theme is the activity out of Europe, where MW shipped at 1,781 in Q4, up 137% y/y outpacing the moderate 17% gain in from North America which reached 880 MW in Q4. Full-year 2022 revenues out of Europe are up 89% which the company sees as a function of the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict adding a sense of urgency to move toward solar options and the company's battery storage solutions.

On that point, SolarEdge is also making strides in expanding its in-house battery brand attachment rate representing 52% of the batteries into new PV installations while 48% were from supplies. Again, there is an expectation for further momentum in these areas through 2023 that will add to margins.

source: company IR

Finally, we can bring up that the company ended the year with a solid balance sheet of $1.7 billion in cash and investments against $634 million in total debt. The net cash position has nearly doubled over the past year in line with the stronger cash flow. These measures are all positive toward the company's investment profile.

In terms of guidance, SEDG expects Q1 2023 revenue between $915 million and $945 million, above the prior market consensus that was closer to $915 million. The target for a solar segment gross margin between 31% and 34%, if confirmed at the midpoint, would be a continuation of the firming trend from recent quarters.

Is SolarEdge Technologies a Good Stock?

What we like about SolarEdge is its global profile which adds a layer of diversification. While competitors have strengths in key segments like residential rooftop solar, or a larger market share in particular countries, SEDG stands out with its exposure across North America and Europe.

The company's solutions cover everything between power electronics, battery technology, utility-scale options, power management software, and even non-solar energy storage. The point here is to say that all of these markets are growing and SolarEdge is sitting in a good spot to capitalize on the growing number of opportunities.

source: company IR

The backdrop here considers the growing demand for electricity based on structural factors like increased urbanization, and electrification of areas previously dominated by fossil fuels, like passenger vehicles adding to the consumption requirements.

From a high-level perspective, renewables including solar are still in the early stages on the path to becoming the dominant power source. In the U.S., incentives from the "Inflation Reduction Act" or climate spending bill passed last year are set at providing billions in tax incentives supporting the adoption of Solar. SolarEdge is already planning to take advantage of production tax credits by moving forward with a U.S. manufacturing site under development.

source: company IR

The operational and financial trends seen this past quarter by the company extend into the consensus outlook over the next few years. For 2023, the market is forecasting revenue growth of 33% while EPS can climb by 50% to $8.94. From there, annual revenue growth is seen averaging above 13% between 2024 and 2027. Over the period, EPS has a path to nearly triple from the 2022 result as the company benefits in scale.

We believe these trends justify a valuation premium and could even prove to be too conservative as SolarEdge continues to execute its strategy as part of the bullish case.

Even with the strong rally in shares over the last few months, we still believe that SEDG is attractively priced. The stock trading at a forward P/E under 40x or 22x ass and EV to forward EBITDA multiple is broadly in line with peers like Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Again, while these companies along with First Solar Inc. (FSLR) and SunPower Corp. (SPWR) and others each have their differences, SEDG stands out by its market positioning in Europe as a growth driver while also capturing the trends in North America.

Data by YCharts

SEDG Stock Price Forecast

We rate SEDG as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $450 representing a forward P/E of 50x on the current consensus 2023 EPS estimate. The way we see it playing out is that shares can break through this area of technical resistance that has been in play going back to late 2020 based on the improved outlook and recent financial momentum. A string of positive quarterly results can work to push earnings estimates higher making shares appear even more attractive.

In terms of risk, margins and cash flow trends will be key monitoring points. Weaker-than-expected operating trends over the next few quarters or some setback in its capacity expansion roadmap would open the door for a correction lower in the stock. While the trends toward solar are positive, the company is not immune to broader macro volatility. A deterioration in global economic conditions would pressure the stock from the demand side. In our view, as long as shares remain above $300, the bulls are in control.