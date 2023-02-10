Coupang: Good Company At An Expensive Price

Feb. 16, 2023 7:53 AM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)
Sanjeev Vaid profile picture
Sanjeev Vaid
2 Followers

Summary

  • Dubbed the “Amazon of South Korea”, Coupang is the leading e-commerce player in the country. In just 12 years since its launch, the company has grown leaps and bounds.
  • With a trifecta of product proliferation, expansion of service offerings and international expansion, Coupang is well poised to maintain a healthy revenue CAGR of 19% over the next 6 years.
  • My DCF model results in an intrinsic value of $12/share, which makes the CPNG stock overpriced by ~30% vs. its current price of $15.65 as of February 10, 2023.
  • Coupang is a classic tale of a good company but at an expensive price. I believe it would be prudent to enter the stock at a price below $10/share.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sanjeev Vaid as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

This article was written by

Sanjeev Vaid profile picture
Sanjeev Vaid
2 Followers
A 20 year senior supply chain and operations executive leader, turned full-time individual investor. Heavily focused on intrinsic valuation to find long-term multi-baggers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.