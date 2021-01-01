Endeavour Silver: An Inferior Way To Buy The Dip

Summary

  • Endeavour Silver continues to be one of the worst-performing silver miners, down ~60% from its 2021 highs and 5% year-to-date.
  • This underperformance can be partially attributed to Endeavour being highly leveraged to silver due to its relatively high cost profile, meaning that its margins get pinched as silver declines.
  • While this could change once the company's Terronera Project comes online, this continues to look like a Q3-2025 opportunity earliest with no financing package in place yet.
  • So, with relatively low margins, short reserve lives, and no immediate improvement to margins (2+ years for Terronera to move into commercial production), I continue to see EXK as an inferior buy-the-dip candidate.

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK), noting that while the company was tracking ahead of annual guidance, I didn't see any margin of safety in the stock at a share price

Endeavour Silver - Quarterly Silver & Gold ProductionEndeavour Silver - Quarterly Silver & Gold Production

Endeavour Silver - Quarterly Silver & Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Endeavour Silver - Guanacevi Silver-Equivalent Production

Endeavour Silver - Guanacevi Silver-Equivalent Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Bolanitos Reserve Report

Bolanitos Reserve Report (Company Filings)

Endeavour Silver - Silver Reserves by Mine

Endeavour Silver - Silver Reserves by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Endeavour Silver - Diluted Share Count

Endeavour Silver - Diluted Share Count (FASTGraphs.com)

Endeavour Silver - AISC & AISC Margins

Endeavour Silver - AISC & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Terronera Cost Profile vs. Peer Group

Terronera Cost Profile vs. Peer Group (Company Presentation)

EXK Weekly Chart

EXK Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

