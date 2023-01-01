NXP Semiconductors Already Looking Past A Brief Slowdown In The Business

Feb. 16, 2023 8:29 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.49K Followers

Summary

  • NXP Semiconductors exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter, but did guide lower on pressures in consumer-facing businesses (phones and consume IoT).
  • The auto market remains very strong, with NXP already sold out for the year and limited capacity for customers to build inventory ahead of increasing build-rates.
  • I do see some risk of a price-driven "hangover" for auto-heavy chip companies in 2024, but underlying demand should be strong.
  • NXP will likely see only a brief, shallow correction and long-term growth can support a fair value around $220.

NXP headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It looks as though I needn't have worried about sentiment as a headwind for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). While I was positive on this chip company in my last update, I underestimated

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.49K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.