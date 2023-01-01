Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It looks as though I needn't have worried about sentiment as a headwind for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). While I was positive on this chip company in my last update, I underestimated how strongly the sector would rally back. Investors seem confident that they have the downturn dialed in, and it's not uncommon for stock moves to anticipate underlying fundamentals by about six months.

With the shares up about a third since my last update, outperforming names like Rohm (OTCPK:ROHCY) Texas Instruments (TXN), but lagging STMicro (STM), onsemi (ON), Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), I still see a relative value trade here. I like NXP's leverage to non-power auto, even though SiC power names have been very strong, as well as leverage to industrial (MCUs and high-performance analog), industrial and consumer IoT, and RF power (particularly gallium nitride, or GaN). Mid-single-digit revenue growth, high single-digit free cash flow growth, and mid-30%'s operating margins can support a fair value around $220, though the risk of price erosion weighing on FY'24 shouldn't be entirely ignored.

Another Beat-And-Lower Quarter

NXP's third quarter broke a string of beat-and-raise quarters, and fourth quarter results offered up a second straight beat-and-lower, as NXP's results came in a little better than expected, but management did guide lower on significant weakness in consumer (mobile and IoT) and iffier conditions in communications (weaker 5G deployments).

Revenue rose 9% year over year and declined 4% quarter over quarter, coming in slightly ahead of expectations. Auto revenue rose 17% yoy and was flat sequentially, a modest miss, while Industrial/IoT declined 8% yoy and 15% qoq, but beat by 4%. Mobile grew 9% yoy and was flat sequentially, beating by 7%, while supply constraints in Communications capped year-over-year growth at 8% (with sales down 5% qoq) and led to a 5% miss.

Margins were pretty good. Gross margin improved 70bp yoy and stayed steady from the prior quarter at 58%, beating by 30bp. Operating income rose 14% yoy and fell 5% qoq, beating by 2%, with margin up 60bp yoy and down 40bp qoq to 36.5%, beating by 60bp.

Management guided to a 9.4% qoq decline at the midpoint of its range for Q1'23, about 2.3% below the prior Street-average estimate, but guided to a 58% gross margin midpoint that was 100bp ahead. This underlines how NXP's move to a more variable cost structure is really helping preserve margins, though strong pricing in auto (pricing was up mid-teens for the company overall in FY'22) is certainly helping.

Channel inventory remained flat at 1.6 months (below a long-term target of 2.5 months) and management stated that they could have shipped about $500M more revenue if they'd wished to do so. Given pretty good insight into end-user demand (working with customers and shipping direct in many cases), that seems like a prudent way to offset the risk of lagging end-customer demand in 2023. Overall inventory did head higher, though, with a 34-day year-over-year increase (and 17-day quarter-over-quarter increase) in inventories.

Auto Still In Gear

I expect 2023 to be another strong year for chip companies supplying the auto industry. The IHS guided to 3.5% auto production growth, but I think that may end up being low, though production in China is a risk given rising COVID-19 infections. I'm likewise bullish on EV production in 2023; I was expecting around 100% year-over-year growth in EV production for 2023, and BorgWarner (BWA) recently gave guidance supporting that outlook.

Semiconductor companies have scrambled to add or reallocate capacity for auto customers, and while chip-driven production shortfalls have shrunk from 3.4M at the worst to around 200K-250K recently, demand remains healthy and OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers still can't build all of the inventory they'd like to build. With an ongoing shortage of capacity at lagging nodes (particularly for MCUs), pricing should remain pretty healthy during a period where pricing for other markets is likely to weaken more meaningfully. Along those lines, NXP has said they're basically sold out for 2023.

There are a few "buts" as this all relates back to NXP. First, NXP doesn't have leverage to SiC power management growth, and that's a hot market, helping to drive stronger full-year auto sales at Infineon, onsemi, and STMicro relative to NXP in 2022. I also do see some risk of a price-driven "hangover" in 2024. Auto-heavy semiconductor companies like NXP (and Infineon, et al) will very likely see better 2023 revenue performance than peers with less auto leverage, but could see some softness in FY'24 if pricing normalizes. I should note, though, that some players like Microchip (MCHP) don't expect much pressure, as they see an ongoing shortage of capacity at older nodes (products like MCUs are typically produced at older nodes).

The Outlook

I do see some risk in the Comms segment if 5G deployments in India disappointment, and I think it could take a little longer to work through the challenges in consumer IoT. I likewise see some downside risk from industrial markets later in 2023. All told, though, these are blips on the screen, as I expect very healthy long-term demand in both industrial and consumer IoT (as well as industrial IoT) over time.

Not much about the fourth quarter or guidance surprised me - NXP's fourth quarter revenue was $5M above my estimate (0.15%), and guidance was as I expected, so I'm not changing much in model. I'm actually above the Street for both FY'23 (about 2%) and FY'24 (about 5%), though I'd note that nobody is modeling the $15B in FY'24 revenue that management believes is still attainable.

Given that margins were about as I expected, I've changed my FY'23 operating margin estimate by a whopping 0.1%. I'm expecting a 170bp yoy decline in operating margin (to 34.6%), with a half-point rebound in FY'24 and further improvement in FY'25. I've made bigger changes to my FCF estimates, largely out of caution on net working capital and capex, but my longer-term view mid-20%'s adjusted FCF margins hasn't changed.

All told, I'm expecting long-term revenue growth of 5.5% (versus a 3-year CAGR of 4.5%) and FCF growth of around 8.5%. Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, I believe $220 is a fair estimate for NXP's fair value. With the EV/revenue approach I've gone from using a cycle-low multiple to a more mid-cycle multiple given my expectation that sequential revenue growth will return in the June quarter. There's still room for rerating beyond that, with a roughly 0.7x gap between cycle-normal and the valuations seen during the last up-cycle.

The Bottom Line

I do have some concerns that the entire sector has rallied too far too fast, but I can't really see sequential revenue declines continuing past midyear unless there's some shock to the global economy. Moreover, given the strong leverage NXP has to growth markets like autos, industrial automation/electrification, and IoT, I can understand the enthusiasm. I do still see upside from here, and I think this a name to consider for investors who feel like the runs in STMicro and onsemi have left them behind.