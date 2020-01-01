Build-A-Bear Workshop: 2 Reasons Why We Are Turning More Optimistic In 2023

Feb. 16, 2023 9:17 AM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
731 Followers

Summary

  • Build-A-Bear's efficiency and profitability improving in 2022 despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • The improving consumer sentiment, along with decreasing energy and raw material prices, may generate tailwinds for the firm.
  • Despite the substantial increase in the share price, the valuation still appears reasonable.
  • For these reasons, we upgrade our rating to "buy".

Build-A-Bear Workshop Make-A-Wish Event In New York City

Gustavo Caballero

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising.

We have written an article about BBW in September, 2022 on Seeking Alpha, rating

screenshot

Analysis history (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

table

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
731 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.