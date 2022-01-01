Toll Brothers: The Price Is Too High, Margins Are Too Low

Summary

  • Toll Brothers has grown to become one of the top Homebuilders in the US by focusing on the affordable luxury market.
  • The stock market is pricing in a high growth rate or higher than historical margins for the company.
  • But I question if the company can continue to grow and create shareholder value leading me to believe that the stock is overvalued.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is a national homebuilder that builds homes for affluent individuals and families. My last article was on the homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI), and the difference in the median home

NATIONAL FOOTPRINT POSITIONS TOLL BROTHERS FOR GROWTII 24 STATES SO. MARKETS 340 COMMUNITIES• 10,104 HOMES IN BACKLOG' •

US Average Housing Value

TOL Total Revenue

TOL Return on Total Capital

TOL and DHI Return on Total Capital Comparison

TOL DCF Model

Former auditor turned investor/entrepreneur who loves learning and researching businesses in all industries. My articles focus on valuation along with sharing my research with the investing community. Founder of Dark Side of the Street Newsletter.Feel free to message me!

