  • The recent unprecedented national security incident created by suspected Chinese spy balloons and other aerial objects ratchet up geopolitical tensions and put F-star's acquisition by Sino Biopharmaceutical at significant risk.
  • F-star's controversial acquisition by Sino Biopharmaceutical subsidiary invoX has been under review by CFIUS for more than 190 days, indicating intense scrutiny of the deal.
  • CFIUS made the rare decision to issue an interim order preventing the closing of the deal in the early morning of Dec. 29, 2022, highlighting the significant national security concerns.
  • Unprecedented national security tensions are likely to harden opposition to the deal by certain members of CFIUS, foreclosing the possibility of deal approval.
  • F-star's limited liquidity and significant cash burn risk significant dilution, and possible bankruptcy, if the deal fails. The stock could fall as low as $2 or less on deal break.

The recent unprecedented national security controversy related to the shooting down by U.S. F-16 and F-22 fighter jets of an alleged Chinese spy balloon, and other aerial objects over U.S. and Canadian airspace, has significantly ratcheted up geopolitical tensions between

