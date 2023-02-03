Strong Rebound In Retail Sales Gives Fed More Room To Lift Rates

  • Economists were expecting a sharp recovery in US retail spending in January, but the actual number blew past even the most optimistic forecast.
  • The strength in retail spending and payrolls in January conflicts with a variety of broad business-cycle indicators that reflect a weak economy.
  • Judging by the renewed push higher in the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield, the bond market is again leaning toward the view that monetary policy will need to stay tighter for longer to tame inflation.

Economists were expecting a sharp recovery in US retail spending in January, but the actual number blew past even the most optimistic forecast. One month could be noise, but for the moment it appears that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign

US 2-year Treasury yield vs. Fed funds effective rate

Current Fed funds target rate

