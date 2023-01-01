BlackJack3D

Intro

We wrote about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) back in September of last year, when we stated that the company needed market conditions to cooperate. Shares were actually trading at approximately $2.45 back then, which means they have fallen by approximately 45% since we penned that piece. A rising interest rate environment is more tricky for a financial AI company such as Pagaya in the sense that more opportunities open up for the investors it taps and affordability becomes more difficult for borrowers on the other side of the deals.

However, the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings numbers came in much better than expected, which was encouraging. Shares of the fintech company spiked on better top & bottom-line numbers as well as a more bullish outlook for fiscal 2023. In fact, a positive adjusted EBITDA number as well as a positive net profit number is expected in fiscal 2023.

Suffice it to say, this was the main reason why shares spiked post Pagaya's Q4 numbers. Cheap out-of-favor stocks always gain renewed attention from the market when they manage to become profitable. Positive profitability (if it can be sustained) essentially gives the market a line of sight as to when external funding can be ceased. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the company can execute on its network volume, total revenues, and profit numbers going forward. From a technical standpoint, the market seems to be pricing this growth, as we see below.

Pagaya Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

Pagaya Technologies Stock Valuation

Given where shares of Pagaya have traded in recent times, the attraction at present is definitely on the valuation side. In fact, Pagaya currently trades with a forward book multiple of 1.50 and a forward sales multiple of 1.12 which definitely looks cheap on the surface from a valuation standpoint. However, despite the fact that positive bottom-line profitability is expected next year, top-line growth rates (over a quarterly basis) have been slowing convincingly. In fact, a sizable proportion of Pagaya's expected net profit next year will come from deep cuts in operating costs as well as a reduction in company personnel and in other fixed costs.

Whilst shareholders look favorably on aggressive cost-cutting measures in order to boost profitability, it is crucial (for long-term purposes) that this does not interfere with Pagaya's long-term investment goals. We return, for example, to the company's medium-term goal of generating $25 billion in annual network volume coupled with a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin. Therefore, the question now becomes whether Pagaya will be able to make good on this target given the company has fewer resources to work with.

The company has cited consistently that U.S. banks and the auto industry to name but a few sectors remain strong catalysts for future growth. Furthermore, the company bought Darwin Homes recently, which increases Pagaya's exposure in the real estate space. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how fast these sectors grow going forward (as to originally envisioned) in the company's present cost-cutting environment.

Long term, Pagaya needs to find a way to get back to what it knows best, which is revenue growth. Network volume is the main driver in Pagaya's business model as we see below. Total revenue for the company increased by almost 60% in fiscal 2022, with AI integration fees being the chief earner due to Pagaya being able to earn commissions on both sides of the network. However, both the contracts fees segment as well as revenues from the "Capital Markets Execution" area were down compared to fiscal 2021 as a percentage of total revenue. This is what we meant in our previous commentary when we stated that trading conditions need to stack up for Pagaya in order for sustained top-line gains to come. Elevated cost of capital and less liquidity were the principal reasons why fees from "Capital Markets Execution" more than halved in fiscal 2022.

Pagaya Revenue By Category (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although the market liked what it saw with respect to Pagaya's fourth-quarter earnings and fiscal 2023 outlook, the company still has very much to do. Top-line growth has stalled significantly, and near-term profitability is really only being boosted by deep cost-cutting measures. Let's see what Q1 of 2023 brings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. We look forward to continued coverage.