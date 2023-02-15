Ninoon

(Note: This article is in the newsletter on February 15, 2023.)

The sound you are hearing is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) flushing away one argument after another as management establishes that they indeed know the business and are doing due diligence despite a lot of implications otherwise. Of course, the common shares had a great day on the news because the news gave the bulls plenty of ammunition with expectations of more ammunition when the earnings come out next week.

Headlining the latest accomplishment was a sale of properties from Steward to another operator (a subsidiary of CommonSpirit Health). In one fell swoop, Steward's concentration decreases 6% of the assets managed by this deal. In addition, there will be still more money repaid so the actual concentration decrease will be more. I would expect management to discuss this next week.

To me, the larger issue was all the bear market arguments about Medical Properties Trust overpaying (by a lot) for these properties. That was implying that the security did not adequately cover the amounts due to Medical Properties Trust. The further implication was large losses were on the way along with a lot of unpleasant surprises.

Yet management announced basically a darn good return on the portfolio of roughly 7.8% (according to the press release) and the new leases have a small escalator clause as well. This fits into my thinking that if you see inflation ahead, then the more defaults, the better because you can revise the leases with each default. Contrary to bear arguments, this actually releases the company from inadequate escalator clauses during a time of inflation.

Now there could be a hiccup in cash flow. But as long as (for example) half of the portfolio does not default at one time, those hiccups are likely to be minor. Even a major default can likely be covered with the bank line and a demonstration that an able operator can take over operations without a major loss of revenue. Assuming management did proper due diligence, an inflationary period often allows for unexpected growth when defaults happen. Great locations often keep up with or even exceed average property appraisal progress during inflationary periods.

The way to check on this is to watch the bad debt amounts set aside each quarter. If management begins to materially increase bad debt expense far beyond what the investor thinks is reasonable, then by all means it is time to examine the bear arguments very closely. Right now, it very much appears that management knows what it is doing and therefore management can be relied upon. The bear arguments are rapidly fading with each management press release.

Before that, management announced that Pipeline was going to be confirming the leases on the relevant hospitals as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. This announcement also looked pretty good in that any losses as a result of the operator bankruptcy proceedings appear to be minimal (if indeed there were any losses at all). That deal closed as expected in February.

Medical Properties Trust History Of Operator Replacement (Medical Properties Trust August 2022, Investor Update)

If the bear argument that management did not have sufficient security in the lease agreement had any truth to it, then the record shown above would be very different. The current news releases cited above appear to continue the record shown on the slide. There really does not appear to be a material change for the worse as the bear argument would imply.

Medical Properties Trust Description Of Advantages Of Steward Relationship (Medical Properties Trust August 2022, Shareholder Update)

This whole process tends to confirm that the very profitable relationship with Steward is likely to continue well into the future.

The sales made by Steward allow Steward some financial flexibility that was not foreseen a few months back at the height of investor uncertainty. But at the same time, the sale makes an important point for investors. Steward management was not going to "sit there and take it" while the "ship slowly sinks". Instead, Steward is acting to improve its financial position.

That is exactly what reasonable managements do. A management with a challenge often finds accretive transactions that aid the company position one way or another. That should have been the market expectation from the start of this whole presumed "crisis". Instead, the storyline was Steward was in trouble and there would only be more trouble for everyone involved.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website February 15, 2023)

The market appeared to be pleasantly surprised by news that really should have been expected. If Steward management needs to do more to resolve whatever challenges face management, then investors should realize that the odds largely favor action to meet or exceed those challenges. This is what you pay management to do, and it is what most managements will do. This is not an extraordinary action.

Things happen in any industry that are unforeseen (like the coronavirus challenges). It is up to management to have the reserves and contingency plans for all those unexpected things that happen in the future.

The only question remaining is if the jump in price was enough to begin a short squeeze. If that is the case, then the stock could make more progress over the next few days. There could also be a "sell on the news" surrounding the earnings release as some traders take profits from recent events.

Still the long-term outlook for the stock appears to be darn good. Management appears to be learning something about improving communications. That experience alone can stop a bear attack in the future. It also means that investors will not have to worry about a volatile stock performance as the past year has seen.

Bear raids can be prevented. But managements have to be careful ahead of time to prevent them. Hopefully that happens here because a volatile stock price is an element of risk that many income investors really do not want.

In the meantime, the stock still appears to be largely undervalued. A return to normal valuations implies a stock price of at least $20. The price to funds flow from operations has been historically far higher without a bear raid. It should return to at least a price to funds flow of 10 in the future as it has traded at that level or higher in the past many times. Once we see the complete accounting for the latest news announcements, then we will know the effect on the future if it is material.

But for now, management is winning the credibility battle. That is good news for investors in this stock. Let us hope that continues for a very long time into the future because this company appears to have a darn good future from the current price.