Feb. 16, 2023 9:43 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)
Long Player
Summary

  • The Bear Raid arguments are slowly being undermined.
  • Management has established an excellent due diligence record. That record appears to be in place to continue for a long time to come.
  • The Steward concentration will decrease through the sale of properties to another operator (with a new lease) and through the repayment of a loan.
  • Investors need to watch the bad debt allowance for a clue as to a decrease in the effectiveness of management procedures.
  • The record of replacing operators appears to be intact and set to continue into the future.
Empty corridor in modern hospital with information counter and hospital bed in rooms.3d rendering

Ninoon

(Note: This article is in the newsletter on February 15, 2023.)

The sound you are hearing is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) flushing away one argument after another as management establishes that they indeed know the business and are

Medical Properties Trust History Of Operator Replacement

Medical Properties Trust History Of Operator Replacement (Medical Properties Trust August 2022, Investor Update)

Medical Properties Trust Description Of Advantages Of Steward Relationship

Medical Properties Trust Description Of Advantages Of Steward Relationship (Medical Properties Trust August 2022, Shareholder Update)

Medical Properties Trust Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Medical Properties Trust Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website February 15, 2023)

Long Player
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

