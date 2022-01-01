Canon: A Diamond In The Rough Or A Cautionary Tale? A DCF Analysis

Feb. 16, 2023 9:53 AM ETCanon Inc. (CAJ)1 Comment
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
105 Followers

Summary

  • Solid FY22 numbers, positive outlook and further expansion into US are promising.
  • Solid financials with great cash flow overall.
  • Can be a good long-term investment if we see actual growth.
  • DCF analysis with conservative numbers says the stock is a bargain.

Canon Canada office building in Hamilton, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With the year-end earnings released, I decided to look at the financials of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to see if there is a potential for a long-term position on the horizon. Stellar FY22 results and

Gross Margin of Canon against comps

Gross Margin of Canon against comps (Seeking Alpha)

Gross and EBITDA margins of Canon

Gross and EBITDA margins of Canon (Own Calculations)

EBITDA of Canon vs Comps

EBITDA of Canon vs Comps (Seeking Alpha)

Cash ratio of Canon CAJ

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of Canon

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROIC of Canon CAJ

ROIC (Own Calculations )

ROA and ROE of Canon CAJ

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

10-year DCF of Canon CAJ

10-year DCF (Own Calculations)

Canon 10 year total returns compared to SPY

Returns compared to SPY (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
105 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks and also some hedging through some sophisticated options plays from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.