Portfolio Management And Allocating For Risk

Feb. 16, 2023 10:38 AM ETSPY
Aaron Warwick profile picture
Aaron Warwick
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • In my opinion, the most important aspect of managing a portfolio involves managing risk.
  • This is because the more you lose on a stock, the higher the gap becomes in the percent you need to make after that loss just to break even.
  • Unfortunately, many investors construct their portfolios allocating for reward instead of risk.
  • I will discuss setting allocation limits based on the assessed risk and managing your portfolio to continually assess risk.

Businesswoman hand placing or pulling wooden block on the tower. Business planning, Risk Management, Solution and strategy Concepts

Panuwat Dangsungnoen

To date, I have written numerous articles on Seeking Alpha. All of these articles have been about individual stocks/investment opportunities, with a couple of summary articles discussing my favorite stock picks for the upcoming year. Based on questions and feedback I have received from

This article was written by

Aaron Warwick profile picture
Aaron Warwick
1.72K Followers
I collaborate with other "Breakout Investors" at app.breakoutinvestors.com as we try to be ahead of the curve, looking for opportunities where the market has not yet figured out or appreciated a company's fundamental business or upcoming catalysts. I have an accounting degree from Creighton University and a Masters in Philanthropy and Nonprofit Development from the University of Northern Iowa. I invest for retirement and as a hobby. I primarily engage in fundamental analysis and look for large discrepancies in what I believe a company is worth and their current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.