Panuwat Dangsungnoen

To date, I have written numerous articles on Seeking Alpha. All of these articles have been about individual stocks/investment opportunities, with a couple of summary articles discussing my favorite stock picks for the upcoming year. Based on questions and feedback I have received from these articles, I think it is important to also write some articles to help educate investors on various investment philosophies and approaches that have helped me successfully manage my own portfolio for numerous years.

Not only should readers consider that I am not an investment advisor, but they should also note that I am continuing to learn. As I learn helpful ideas, I try to pass them along to benefit others. So, what I share here in this article is within that spirit. I am passing along some helpful ideas and approaches that have benefitted me.

The Biggest Mistake - Failing to Protect Money

By far the biggest mistake I made early on with my investing was allocating my portfolio based upon a stock's possible upside. I remember numerous occasions where I heard someone opine about a company's potential and was convinced by their arguments and my own later due diligence that the stock could really soar. Unfortunately, I actually had some early success taking this approach, with my investments multiplying. So, my investments doubled or tripled in relatively short order. Why, you might ask, did I say "unfortunately" if my investments were multi-baggers?

Well, it's because this early success entrenched my bad habit. And so, when I made good returns on relatively little money, it was mostly luck. Meaning that I then had more money to lose from my poor risk management/allocation decisions! Moreover, this set in motion the idea that if I could just find one or two more investments, I could make all of the money I lost right back. In trying this approach, I wasted several years I could have been investing more wisely.

What was my primary mistake? I was investing and allocating with only the upside in mind. Sure, theoretically I knew some of my investments could be big losers, but I never actually put that thought into practice. I hope by sharing this article with Seeking Alpha readers, I can help others protect their portfolios from the same mistakes I made.

Risk vs. Reward

Almost any stock or investment with potentially high reward also has a correspondingly high risk. As the saying goes, "The higher the risk, the higher the reward." The inverse also tends to be true: the lower the risk, the lower the reward. This dynamic is what leads many investors to simply park their money in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). These funds simply follow some type of stock index. For example, to follow the S&P 500, an investor can simply invest in SPY. This is much less risky than investing in individual stocks, but also means you have no chance of a "high reward" (as defined by "beating the market"); that's because SPY is "the market." Yet probably everyone reading this article is reading it - and other Seeking Alpha articles - because they aim to "beat the market." Therefore, we are willing to take more risk, seeking that extra reward.

What I am sharing here is the most important lesson I have learned: to make more money, you must prevent yourself from losing money. And the only way to do that is to allocate your portfolio based on risk assessment. Let me provide some examples of why this is so important. Note that in each Scenario below, I begin with a $100 investment.

Scenario A: The company struggles and the market drops. I lose 20% on my initial investment. The stock is now worth $80. In order to break even, I must now find a return of 25% ($20 to get back to $100, divided by $80 left after the initial loss).

Scenario B: The company makes some mistakes plus the market drops. I lose 35% on my initial investment. The stock is now worth $65. In order to break even, I must now find a return of 54% ($35 to get back to $100, divided by $60 left after the initial loss).

Scenario C: The company makes some huge mistakes and I lose 50% on my initial investment. The stock is now worth $50. In order to break even, I must now find a return of 100% ($50 to get back to $100, divided by $50 left after the initial loss).

What you see from these scenarios is that the more you lose, the bigger the gap in how much you must earn back just to get to breakeven. At 20%, the gap (delta) between what you lost and what you need to earn back is only five percentage points. When you get to a 35% loss, the delta is 19 percentage points. When you get clear down to a 50% loss, the gap to breakeven is a full 50 percentage points! So, not only are you losing more on the way down, but it takes much bigger gains on the way back up.

I hope these examples show you more concretely why the first rule in my portfolio is to protect my money. And the only way to protect my money is to assess and allocate for risk. Below, I will discuss both how I assess and allocate for risk.

How I Choose Stocks

While there is no one-size-fits-all approach, I personally look for a certain rule of thumb. Namely, I only invest in an individual stock if I believe there is a 3:1 ratio of my assessed reward versus my assessed risk. I cannot stress this next point enough: this rule of thumb means I do not invest in 98-99% of opportunities with which I am presented! Furthermore, as more information is learned, as a company's story changes, or as the company's valuation changes, I continue to assess this ratio and allocate appropriately. I will return to this in more detail in a section below.

In the meantime, we should recognize there are a lot of "good stories" out there. Outside of fraudsters, no one starts a company to steal our money or because they think they will fail. They start companies and manage them because they believe they can make money - and lots of it. But that does not mean we need to invest in all of them. We can be selective with our money, and our own assessment of a company's risk might be quite different than that of management, or even of other investors.

Further, we might choose other reasons not to invest, including, but not limited to:

Having no interest in the company/industry

Having no ability to properly assess the company

Finding better-perceived opportunities and/or less risk in other investments

A "gut feeling" there is more risk than we can currently perceive/assess

Simply not being inspired by a specific company at a specific time

All of the above reasons are reasons I have chosen to avoid certain investments. Some of these missed opportunities would have ended up returning huge profits - and I was completely comfortable missing out on that because of one or more of the reasons I stated. Remember, my goal is not to make every good investment possible. My goal, first and foremost, is to avoid losing money. Second, my goal is to minimize how much I lose when my investment goes wrong (again, more on that in a section below). This, in turn, allows me to make more money when an investment goes well.

With that in mind, and looking ahead towards portfolio construction/allocation, let's get back to my rule of thumb: I want to see three times upside ("reward") for every one-time downside ("risk"). So, if I believe a stock could conceivably go down 10% if I am wrong, I want to concurrently believe the stock could return 30% over that same timeframe if I am right. If I think the stock has 25% downside, I want to see at least 75% upside. And, if I think the stock could go to zero (100% downside), then I better see at least 300% upside.

Again, this is not a hard rule, but a general rule of thumb I use when assessing an investment. But this is just the beginning of constructing my portfolio of investments. Why? Because of the scenarios I gave you at the beginning of the article. If, indeed, one of my investments loses 100%, then I must make up via massive returns on my other investments, all things being equal. But all things are not equal! Thus, we should discuss allocating our money between multiple investments.

Portfolio Allocation Percentages

I hope I have established that my number one rule is to avoid losing money, and closely behind that, knowing that we sometimes do lose money on an investment, is to minimize how much we lose when a loss occurs. With these principles in mind, we can discuss how I then allocate individual stocks within my total portfolio. Before getting into specific details on individual stocks, I want to remind readers of a truth so many investors seem to forget: cash is a position.

As stated above, I pass on the vast majority of investment opportunities presented to me. And I only consider investing if I assess three times the upside compared to the downside. That means I often have cash available when an investment meets my criteria. When I do not have cash available, it usually means it is invested in a liquid stock with relatively low assessed risk, allowing me to access it at any moment for a better opportunity. In any case, there is nothing wrong with having cash on hand to deploy for good opportunities. There is no rule that all of your cash must be invested at all times!

To further protect my assets, I have a general rule of thumb to allocate no more than 10% of my portfolio to one stock. While I sometimes violate this rule, I do so only after careful analysis and consideration, and generally only for a relatively short amount of time. And I certainly only do that if I am extremely comfortable with the level of risk. Occasionally, though, I find stocks that are beaten down completely independently of the company's fundamental performance. This can happen due to a company working through a bad stock market environment (I have seen plenty of opportunities over the past year!), or even company-specific issues such as working through derivatives on a balance sheet. In this latter case, we should be certain the company is in a fundamentally better position than when those derivatives were necessary, of course.

Below are some guidelines I use for allocating a designated percentage of my portfolio to an individual stock.

8-10%: Overweight Position. I believe the company has a significant upside, with the downside limited. While these may be "multi-baggers," this potential will only be recognized over the course of 3-5 years (if it is a shorter timeframe, then there is almost certainly more risk). At the time of my initial investment, there is virtually no perceived chance this company will be out of business in the next 5-10 years.

4-7%: Core Position. I believe the company has a significant upside, but the downside is also more probable and more severe than an Overweight Position. Still, I believe the company will almost certainly be in business for the next 5-10 years.

1-3%: Speculative Position: While I believe the stock could provide a huge upside, I also recognize the stock could be cut in half or more in the near term. Further, I am not necessarily convinced the company will be in business in 10 years; and if it is, I might still view them as being speculative. However, I also have some strong reasons to believe they could succeed.

As you can see from the above, these allocation levels are based on trying to avoid losing money, and when losses do happen, they are minimized. However, I should note that I not only initially allocate my portfolio based on these guidelines, but just as importantly, I continuously manage my portfolio with these in mind.

Managing the Portfolio Allocation

When I decide to invest in a stock, I have assessed both the risk and the reward and have deemed it a worthy investment by my judgment and standards. But note that I have deemed it a worthy investment based on its valuation at that specific point in time. In other words, a company's valuation is an extremely important aspect of making an investment. I am not investing in companies in the abstract but at a specific price/valuation. Naturally, then, when that valuation changes, I need to re-assess my investment. Let's use an example.

I have studied Company A and I believe they are a solid company. Further, I believe, based on their business prospects, that they will be worth $250M, if successful, in the next three years. However, if they are not successful, I believe they might only be worth $100M. They are currently valued at $135M. This is a perfect investment for my portfolio: it provides a possible 85% return with only 26% downside. Therefore, I initiate it in my portfolio as a Core Position at 5% of my portfolio.

Like most stocks, Company A's shares are traded on a public exchange, meaning its valuation can change by the second during market hours. Therefore, it is important for me to track Company A and to manage its size in my portfolio. Why? Because as long as its business prospects remain the same, and I still think it should be valued at $250M in a couple of years, Company A becomes more "risky" as its price increases. In fact, at $200M, Company A is quite risky by my definition. It provides only 25% upside with 50% downside-the exact opposite of what I look for in an investment.

Now, in the real world, as Company A approaches a $200M valuation, it is quite likely the downside will not remain at $100M. This is because Company A has probably executed on its business plan as I expected, and so their downside may be a much higher valuation than when I initially invested. At the same time, the upside may now be higher also. That's why it is important for us to continuously assess our investments.

Sometimes, however, publicly traded companies are volatile, with valuations changing rapidly. In these scenarios, it is even more important to manage Company A as part of my portfolio. How do I do that? It's actually quite simple. If Company A's stock appreciates so that it becomes 6% of my portfolio (as compared to the initial investment as a 5% portfolio position), I will sell enough shares to rebalance Company A as a 5% position in my portfolio. On the other hand, if Company A's stock depreciates, so that it is now only 4% of my portfolio, I will buy enough shares to rebalance Company A as a 5% position in my portfolio. Watching these types of movements on a weekly - if not daily - basis allows me to "buy low, sell high" throughout the time I own Company A shares.

Of course, throughout this entire process, I am monitoring Company A to see if it is worthy of a larger percentage position or if I should begin trimming it to a smaller percentage of my portfolio. Perhaps Company A makes some good deals with another company and its risk is now lower with more upside. I may then decide Company A is worthy of a 10% position in my portfolio. Alternatively, perhaps those deals fall through, and I decide Company A is no longer worth the risk, and I no longer keep Company A shares as part of my portfolio.

One of the Biggest Risks

I believe one of the biggest risks we investors can make is falling in love with a company or its stock. As investors - and this is most especially true of retail investors - we have much more flexibility than company management. Sure, we may not get sweetheart insider deals, but what we do have that insiders do not is flexibility - so we should use that to our advantage! Look at what I said above about trimming from or adding to a position. An insider cannot possibly be that flexible. They may know the company's stock is relatively overvalued at a given point in time, but selling a significant portion of their shares could cause the stock to crater or could put them under severe pressure from other insiders and investors.

It is important for us to separate our emotions from investing. Investors often become emotionally attached to stocks that have performed well for them, or with management teams who have been good to them, or with products they prefer. I can think of multiple examples. Tesla (TSLA) is a stock that emotionally attracts many investors. The stock made a lot of people money, and some investors resonate with TSLA's mission. Some of these investors made a lot of money on paper but are now "in the red" because they never sold any shares as the price - and thus risk - increased.

Among some investors, I have taken heat in the past for souring on a name, or for exiting my position while others were still euphoric, simply because the valuation had risen to a level where my assessed risk far exceeded my assessment of reward. I cannot think of one example where I regretted that decision later. In all but one of these cases, the stock eventually dropped below where I sold. In the opposite case, I still had no regret because - as noted above - I do not feel the need to make money on every possible stock. I pass on 98-99% of opportunities because I am avoiding risk!

Conclusion

I hope this article helps other investors avoid the biggest mistake I made earlier in my investing life: allocating my portfolio based upon reward instead of risk. As I tried to demonstrate in this article, I believe investors should instead make and allocate investments primarily on the basis of risk. This approach leads me to avoiding investments in about 99% of opportunities presented to me. I tend to only invest in a company if I believe its shares offer a 3:1 ratio of reward to risk. Furthermore, I use strict guidelines to determine the percentage of my portfolio I allocate to any individual stock. I use those guidelines to constantly assess the risk/reward ratio, and will often buy more shares when a stock dips while selling if the shares begin to climb. Finally, I stressed the importance of removing emotion and bias from investing. Becoming attached to a stock is often a way to violate my cardinal rule of protecting my money. I can love or hate almost any stock. I can even love a stock at one point in time and hate it at another - it all depends on the price (and thus the perceived risk).