Khanchit Khirisutchalual

“There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact.”



- Sherlock Holmes

The Fed seems determined on attaining its 2.00% inflation goal. Fed Chairman Powell has reiterated this countless times. The other Fed governors and presidents have had speech after speech mandating this level. Right, wrong or indifferent, that is their constant comment.

No words about borrowing costs, no consideration about what their strategy is doing to the economy, or to the cost of the country’s borrowing. Nothing, at all, except one goal that they will go all out to attain.

I do not agree with their strategy. They should get to an inflation rate of 4.50-5.00% and then let things cool off. The most accurate measure of inflation is the average of the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Index. That number, after today’s PPI release, is 6.20%. We are nowhere close to the Fed’s goal, and so I see more pain ahead for the cost of lending money and for the stock market in general as corporate revenues and profits continue to get battered by borrowing costs.

Our government is increasing our inflation by a variety of means, while the Fed is locked in battle against it. You might think that these two branches of government would move in lockstep, but this is not the case and the markets are suffering as a result.

Equities were just starting to perform again on the positive side but the squeeze is on once again. Last year was a miserable year for equities, and many thought that the Fed would pivot and were investing based upon that assumption. Well, that assumption, in my opinion, is incorrect. There is no pivot in sight, in my viewpoint. The Fed is barreling ahead, just as they said they would, and to me, it is an “obvious fact.”

About the only way to combat all of this, in my opinion, is income strategies where yields are higher than our inflation rate. I do not think appreciation strategies in general are going to work until the Fed has stopped its present course.

“How often have I said to you that when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth?”



- Sherlock Homes

The truth is, once again, right beneath your nose.

Please pay attention.

