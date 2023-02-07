We Are

Where’s your real assets exposure? High inflation is not as rare as you think and take an average of 18 years to resolve.

We have the opportunity to speak with a lot of investors and one question keeps coming up: Should I avoid real assets exposure because inflation is falling?

Our short answer is NO! That would be akin to cancelling your flood insurance during a hurricane. High inflation is not as rare as you think, and investors should always maintain a strategic allocation to inflation-fighting assets. High inflation events have occurred 30% of the time and, once they begin, have taken on average 18 years to resolve.

A thoughtful asset allocation framework should be designed to perform in each of the four major economic regimes. The chart below illustrates how frequently the different economic regimes have occurred.

Frequency of Historical Economic Regimes Shows High Inflation Is Not That Rare

Historical Economic Regimes

Source: Bloomberg. GDP scenarios from March 31, 1948 through February 7, 2023. Inflation scenarios from January 31, 2014 to February 7, 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The 2010s were hallmarked by low growth and low inflation. As a result, many investors are now conditioned to believe that we will remain in this regime and that any deviation from this path must only be temporary. This is why many investors are not properly allocated for the current environment. Compounding this problem, most investors see slowing inflation as a reason to not protect themselves going forward.

“Growth is dead!” said the value portfolio manager in 2007 and “Value is dead!” said the growth portfolio manager in 2020. This reflects how extended economic regimes condition the expectations of investors and only leaves them fighting the last war. Economic cycles change, and the investments that are needed to be successful in those regimes change along with them.

Let’s look at two well-known stocks as an example of how a changing macroeconomic environment can impact performance: Microsoft (MSFT) and Exxon Mobile (XOM).

Buy MSFT and go on vacation. This would have been an effective strategy in the previous regime. During the decade ending in 2021, MSFT returned 1,437%, the S&P 500 Index returned 340% and XOM returned 8%. Will this continue into the future? Unlikely.

MSFT is a classic growth stock that was well positioned to perform in a low growth/low inflation environment and XOM is a classic value stock that benefits from higher commodity prices associated with elevated inflation.

The chart below illustrates the free cash flow (FCF) yields, or the relationship between operating performance and forward one-year performance. A positive black line corresponds to periods when XOM’s FCF yield is higher than MSFT’s FCF yield and vice versa. The blue and gray areas reflect the forward one-year performance for XOM and MSFT, respectfully.

XOM and MSFT FCF Yields Linked to Performance Across Economic Regimes

Free Cash Flow Yield & Forward Rolling Return

Source: Bloomberg as of 6/30/2022. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities referenced herein.

Three takeaways from this chart are:

High relative FCF yields have been associated with strong performance. XOM outperformed MSFT by 10.6%, annually, on average, when XOM had higher FCF yields. The trends in FCF yields and outperformance correspond to the different economic regimes and typically last for extended periods of time. The current FCF yields and recent performance of XOM are significantly higher than MSFT and this trend may continue.

MSFT and XOM are two examples of how the relative attractiveness of investments change in different economic environments. We are currently in a high inflation regime and the threat of an extended period of high inflation is very real. Investors would be wise to proceed with caution and diversify across stocks, bonds and REAL ASSETS. Our inflation analysis suggests that a portfolio of stocks and bonds with a dedicated allocation of 15% to a diversified basket of inflation fighting assets may provide the balance needed to perform in each economic regime.

Our preferred investment solution is the VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) because it provides exposure to the key, time-tested inflation hedges in a risk controlled framework that adapts to changing economic regimes.

