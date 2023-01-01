Olemedia

By Renos Savvides

The market seems ready for more new issues - if only the deals would come.

In Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, the phrase "Open Sesame" reveals a magic cave containing a hidden treasure. Personally, I'm hoping a similar spell - and continued market momentum - can crack open the IPO window.

For the past 6 months, every time I've asked a banker when the IPO market will reopen, the response has been "second half" (with some more dire predictions sprinkled in). My response: Why wait?

The market backdrop remains generally constructive. Broader indices have proven resilient (in spite of Fed messaging and a mixed earnings picture), and the VIX has hovered around 20 all year.

Fundamental investors, to a large extent, have not been chasing this rally. Where else are they going to generate alpha?

Valuations in recent IPOs have been reasonable, relative to publicly-traded peers. As long as there is a meeting of the minds as to where companies are willing to sell and what investors are willing to pay, the new-issue market should function properly.

Certainly, not every aspiring company can get public in this market: There's still some fragility and caution out there, and price ranges should reflect that trepidation in order to support a constructive aftermarket, which remains paramount to maintaining investor interest. But the past week has shown us that investors are willing to buy quality companies at reasonable prices - and can make money in ECM.

The big question is how long this will last. While the underlying strength of the 2023 rally may be debatable, one thing's for sure: Issuance windows open and issuance windows close. Let's hope this magic cave stays open a while longer.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.