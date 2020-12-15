Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Valuations are finally beginning to matter in the tech sector. That's the impression I got after seeing how Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has traded this quarter. OKTA had already been one of the more beaten-up stocks in the tech sector and that may have helped to reset expectations. While management needs time to fix its integration issues with Auth0, it has apparently been able to offset the disappointing near-term growth rates with a clear path to profitability. OKTA maintains a solid net cash balance sheet and is operating near cash flow breakeven. OKTA is priced for strong returns even using the lower near term growth rate - returns may be even more impressive if management can execute on righting the ship.

OKTA Stock Price

OKTA stock trades not only far from all-time highs but somehow near where it traded in 2018. OKTA was clearly overvalued following the pandemic, but this current stock price screams extreme pessimism.

I last covered the stock in November where I rated it a strong buy as one of my conviction ideas. The stock has bounced strongly since then, as expectations became too pessimistic and the stock is finally trading without the hype it once did.

OKTA Stock Key Metrics

The latest quarter saw OKTA deliver a solid beat, with revenues coming in at $481 million - far ahead of the guidance for $465 million in revenues. That represented 37% YOY growth.

OKTA continued to grow its customer base, with its total customer count growing 4% sequentially and 21.8% YOY.

Meanwhile, OKTA maintained a high 122% dollar-based net retention rate - a very crucial financial metric for tech companies as we wade through a recessionary environment. It is easier to expand spending at existing customers than it is to bring on new customers amidst tough macro conditions.

OKTA realized some operating leverage, delivering its first quarter of non-GAAP operating profits since seven quarters ago.

Looking ahead, OKTA expects growth to decelerate to 28% in the fourth quarter, with $490 million in revenue representing only 1.9% sequential growth. OKTA expects to once again generate some non-GAAP profits.

OKTA ended the quarter with $2.5 billion of cash versus $2.2 billion of debt, giving it a solid balance sheet position ahead of projected non-GAAP profitability.

On the conference call, management stated its goal of achieving non-GAAP profitability for the upcoming fiscal year, with an operating margin in the "low-single-digits." That is expected to come along with an associated improvement in free cash flow generation. Management has also given preliminary guidance for up to $2.145 billion in next-year revenues, representing just 17% growth. While you'd think that such an outlook would have crushed the stock, management had already prepared Wall Street by stating that it was reevaluating long term targets in the previous earnings call. Management cites both the execution challenges as well as the macro environment as influencing the projected deceleration in near term growth rates. When pressed, management noted that they were being "super cautious in the outlook." After the vicious tumble in the stock price, the valuation has been reset, and Wall Street now has an outlook which appears to have helped to reset expectations as well. Is it too early to say that the worst is behind the stock?

Is OKTA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

While growth is expected to decelerate in the near term due to execution challenges and a tough macro backdrop, OKTA remains a leader in identity protection. OKTA helps to protect identity across essentially every application that could benefit from such protection.

As the world moves more and more toward the cloud and digital transformation, cybersecurity services like OKTA only become more and more important. At recent prices, OKTA was trading at just under 7x sales. Growth is not expected to re-accelerate to the typical 30% levels until 2025.

Assuming that the company can achieve 30% net margins over the long term, a 20% near term growth rate, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), I could see the stock trading at 9x sales, representing a stock price of around $104 per share. Yet if management can fix its execution issues and return growth to 30%, then I can see the stock trading at 13.5x sales, representing a stock price of around $156 per share. That multiple expansion upside would be in addition to the upside from annual growth. While OKTA traded at bubbly valuations prior to this crash, the stock is offering considerable upside even based on depressed expectations.

What are the key risks? Competition is arguably the biggest risk. OKTA faces stiff competition from Microsoft (MSFT) as well as many other players.

In a tough macro environment, it is possible that customers may prefer to work with the more well-known offerings from Microsoft or potentially cheaper offerings from smaller competitors. Another risk is that of another disappointment in financial results. The macro backdrop makes it difficult to offer any sort of guide, and it is possible that management's "conservative" guidance proves to not be conservative enough. The stock looks reasonably valued based on the lowered guidance, but not necessarily "dirt cheap" relative to peers of a similar growth cohort (the real undervaluation is highlighted if the company can return to faster growth rates). The company is not generating meaningful cash flow and thus shareholders should expect considerable volatility, as there are no share repurchases to help offset falls in stock prices. As discussed with subscribers to Best of Breed Growth Stocks, a portfolio of undervalued tech stocks is my preferred way to take advantage of the tech stock crash. OKTA fits perfectly in such a portfolio, offering the characteristics of a higher quality allocation plus explosive upside as growth rates return. I continue to find OKTA to be one of my higher conviction ideas in the tech sector.