Pinterest: Underlying Strength Hidden By Macro Weakness

Feb. 16, 2023 11:35 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.99K Followers

Summary

  • User growth issues are largely behind Pinterest and engagement appears to be improving rapidly.
  • An increasing supply of ad inventory is likely to continue being offset by relatively weak advertiser demand.
  • Even though the stock is up significantly off the lows, Pinterest remains undervalued.

Apple iPhone XR showing homepage Pinterest application on mobile

5./15 WEST

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) continues to disappoint from a revenue growth perspective, but this is primarily the result of market conditions, as evidenced by the performance of peers. User growth issues are now behind Pinterest and continued investments in adtech and shopping

Pinterest Revenue Growth

Figure 1: Pinterest Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Digital Advertising Platform Revenue

Figure 2: Digital Advertising Platform Revenue (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Pinterest Monthly Active Users

Figure 3: Pinterest Monthly Active Users (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinterest Search Interest and Website Traffic

Figure 4: Pinterest Search Interest and Website Traffic (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends and similarweb)

Figure 5: Pinterest ARPU

Figure 5: Pinterest ARPU (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinterest Gross Profit Margins

Figure 6: Pinterest Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Pinterest Operating Expenses

Figure 7: Pinterest Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinterest Relative Valuation

Figure 8: Pinterest Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.99K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PINS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.