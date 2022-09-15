FedEx: A Case Study In Contrarian Investing

Feb. 16, 2023 11:36 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)1 Comment
Long James profile picture
Long James
872 Followers

Summary

  • Contrarian investing requires extra due diligence to identify traits that give investors confidence and conviction to invest in a company when everything and everyone is against it.
  • Not all companies that are in the dog house are investable.
  • Quality always matters and identifying characteristics that set these companies apart from their peers is critical for the Contrarian Investor to zig when others zag.
  • In this article, I examine FedEx as a classic Contrarian play.

Boy/man about to make a decision

olaser/E+ via Getty Images

Preamble

Any serious investor is always on the hunt for great companies to own. However, finding these great companies may not be easy. Even harder is to buy them at fair prices, or better still, at prices much lower than

2022 Investor Day Slide

2022 Investor Day Slide

Consolidated revenue forecast from various analysts

Consolidated revenue forecast from various analysts

Investor Day Slides 2022 from Fred Smith Speech

Investor Day Slides 2022 from Fred Smith Speech

FedEx Stats Book

FedEx Stats Book

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

2022 10K page 92

2022 10K page 92

2022 10K page 109

2022 10K page 109

Finviz

Finviz

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

This article was written by

Long James profile picture
Long James
872 Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who have been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's prospects.I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments, and follow me in Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher) or find me on Discord. I am in a discord group led by Motley Fool writer Mr. Eric Cuka.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.