Magna International: Management Needs To Step Up On Communication

Feb. 16, 2023 11:38 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), MG:CA
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
208 Followers

Summary

  • 4Q22 revenue was in line with expectations, but margins were weaker than expected due to higher engineering costs and operating inefficiencies.
  • Despite challenges, MGA has the potential to overcome them and emerge stronger, particularly (I believe) through investments in electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems.
  • However, MGA's management needs to improve communication with investors and provide a clear understanding of the company's strategy in order to regain credibility and put the company on a path.

Smiling businessman driving his car

Zorica Nastasic/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

In my opinion, Magna International (NYSE:MGA) 4Q22 report was not very strong, particularly regarding margins. However, there is some positivity to be found as I think the disruption caused by COVID-19 could decrease in 2023 because

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
208 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.