Klépierre SA (KLPEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 16, 2023 10:44 AM ETKlépierre SA (KLPEF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.37K Followers

Klépierre SA (OTCPK:KLPEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean-March Jestin - Chairman of the Executive Board

Stephane Tortajada - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Conference Call Participants

Jaap Kuin - Kempen

Céline Soo-Huynh - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Klépierre Full Year Earnings Conference Call presented by Jean-March Jestin, Chairman of the Executive Board; and Stephane Tortajada, CFO. Please go ahead, gentlemen.

Jean-March Jestin

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. I'm pleased to report Klépierre 2022 full year earnings. Despite external headwinds characterized by a very uncertain geopolitical situation in Ukraine and a volatile macroeconomic environment with high inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, we had a very successful year, and our business continued to grow.

Before going through the numbers, I would like to highlight our remarkable achievements in delivering on the Act for Good CSR strategy. For the third year in a row, Klépierre ranked at top of the global retail listed - Europe retail, Europe retail listed and Europe-listed categories with a score of 98 out of 100. And GRESB is the world's leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments.

And why are we ranking number one? In 2017, we committed to aligning our business objectives with our corporate social responsibility approach. 5 years down the line, we have successfully achieved 99.8% of our 32 targets, including reducing the energy intensity of our portfolio by 42% and our greenhouse gas emission by 82%. And make no mistake, this is a unique performance.

And let me give you just one figure. Our malls in Europe consume on average 79 kilowatt per square meter. And in France, the figure is 70. The

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.