Sean Gallup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reported solid results for the fourth quarter and although the revenue outlook for Q1'23 is not entirely great, I believe the e-Commerce company showed why investors should want to own the stock: Shopify continued to gain traction in all major areas of its business due to robust consumer spending in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Shopify recently announced subscription plan increases which are set to boost the company's organic revenue growth. With a catalyst for top line growth and continual momentum in Merchant Solutions, I believe Shopify continues to be an attractive long term bet on the growth of the e-Commerce economy!

Shopify beat on the top and the bottom line

Shopify reported revenues of $1.73B for Q4'22 which beat the average analyst estimate of $1.65B. Shopify also did slightly better than expected regarding its adjusted EPS which was reported at $0.07. The prediction was for an adjusted loss of $0.03 per-share.

Broad-based business momentum

Shopify continued to see momentum across its business segments in the fourth quarter, aided by the holiday season as well as the Black Friday shopping event. For the first time ever Shopify's Gross Merchandise Volume/GMV -- which is the amount of dollars that is processed through the Shopify platform -- soared above $60B. Shopify's Gross Merchandise Volume in the fourth quarter was $61.0B, showing 13% year over year growth (17% in constant currencies) due to strong spending during the holiday period. The market expected about 10% GMV growth for Shopify's Q4'22.

Shopify reported $1.73B in revenues in the fourth quarter, showing 26% year over year growth (28% in constant currency) which is impressive considering that inflation is still a big issue for consumers. Shopify's revenues consist of two major streams: (1) The Merchant Solutions business which consists of added-value merchant services such as payment processing or fulfillment (which is typically variable and depends on transaction volume), and (2) Shopify's subscription plans for which merchants pay a monthly or yearly fixed fee.

Merchant Solutions remained once again Shopify's biggest money maker with revenues of $1.33B, showing 30% year over year growth due to a stronger than expected retail environment that drove Shopify's Gross Merchandise Value. Merchant Solutions were by far Shopify's largest business again, accounting for roughly 77% of total Q4'22 revenues. The key to Shopify's success is that Merchant Solutions' revenues are tied to the firm's GMV: the higher the transaction volume on the Shopify platform, the higher the variable share of Shopify's revenues in Merchant Solutions.

Shopify's Subscription Solutions grew revenues 14% year over year to $400.3M and this segment includes the selling of monthly/yearly subscription plans that are required for merchants in order to get their online stores going. A good way to think about it is that the subscriptions business captures fixed and recurring fees while Merchant Solutions includes all those variable revenue streams that Shopify can charge its merchants for value-added services (Shopify Capital, Shopify Fulfillment, Shopify Shipping etc).

Source: Shopify

As I have explained here "Shopify: Epic Recovery Possibly Ahead", Shopify announced major subscription plan price increases which will take effect in April. Subscription prices are set to go up ~33% which will boost Shopify's subscription business which has been taking a backseat to the Merchant Solutions business. In Q4'22, Shopify's Merchant Solutions segment grew 2.1 times faster than the subscription business.

The market overreacts to the outlook for Q1'23

Shares of Shopify skidded 10% in extended trading after the e-Commerce company presented its outlook for the first quarter. Shopify has said that it expects "revenue growth in the high-teen percentages" which means the company sees a quarter over quarter revenue deceleration in Q1'23. However, the outlook indicates strong growth in the first quarter nonetheless and the company has not been hurt by inflation and pullbacks in consumer spending in Q4'22 as much feared. Additionally, the announced price increases for subscription plans create a strong catalyst for organic revenue growth that is only going to materialize after the first quarter... which means Shopify is facing the possibility of accelerating revenue growth after Q1'23. I believe that investors are widely overreacting to Shopify's outlook and I am buying the weakness.

Shopify's valuation

Shopify is not cheap, but neither was Amazon (AMZN) when it was a younger, less profitable company. Shopify is a serious player in the e-Commerce business and the firm grew consolidated revenues twice as fast as Amazon in FY 2022: Amazon grew revenues 9% in FY 2022 compared to 21% for Shopify.

Considering that Shopify captures a large slice of the e-Commerce market through its Shopify platform and has a very competitive product suite, I believe Shopify has serious up-side revaluation potential… even if the market currently disagrees with me.

Amazon has a P/S ratio of 1.64 X, but shares have sold at much higher P/S ratios in the past because investors valued market share gains and double-digit annual revenue growth rates. Amazon's growth has slowed drastically last year which is why I believe the company is no longer a growth stock.

Data by YCharts

Shopify, on the other hand, has all the characteristics of a growth stock: it grew revenues 21% last year, despite a challenging retail spending environment, has core business momentum and high customer (merchant) loyalty that results in strong product adoption. Although Shopify is not cheap based off of revenues, the company has, in my opinion, enormous potential in the e-Commerce business, in large part because Shopify has been an innovator in its space and continues to grow at double-digit annual rates. Shopify currently has a forward P/S ratio of 7.6 X and the stock has traded at significantly higher valuation multipliers in the last year.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Shopify

There is a risk that the announced subscription plan price increases could theoretically lead to the departure of merchants. However, given the lack of options of e-Companies that provide comparable products and services, I believe the risk is very small that merchants are actually going to leave the Shopify platform in April when the subscription price increases take effect. What would change my opinion about Shopify is if revenue growth slowed to the single digits.

Final thoughts

Shopify is a well-performing e-Commerce company that provides its merchant base with vital internet infrastructure. Shopify's Merchant Solutions once again had all the momentum in Q4'22 and the e-Commerce company ended the year with strong revenue growth throughout its businesses. Shopify has also demonstrated that it can generate growth through product innovation even in a very challenging operating environment… which is why it is my opinion that investors are overreacting to Shopify's Q1'23 outlook. I believe the market is wrong punishing Shopify yesterday: the firm's announced subscription plan price increases (which will take effect after Q1'23) and continual momentum in Merchant Solutions are top reasons to consider the growth stock!