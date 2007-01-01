-Oxford-

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has been one of my best examples on why shareholders should be very careful and extremely critical when a company undergoes a massive shift in its strategy.

I first laid out my investment thesis for the company back in June of 2021. A few months later, in November of the same year, the share price had already skyrocketed by nearly 40% and I changed my outlook on the back of its exposure to momentum and some early signs of a departure from its strategy.

Since I dropped my 'Buy' rating, Intuit's stock has dropped by nearly 33% while the broader market declined by 12%. Most of that decline occurred during 2022, when I continued to express my critical opinion on this new growth strategy.

Data by YCharts

As equity analysts remain bullish on the stock, I am now very careful as Intuit is scheduled to report its second quarter results next week.

Seeking Alpha

Is Intuit's Profitability Becoming An Issue?

One of the major developments that I will be closely following during the upcoming results is Intuit's profitability. During the last fiscal year and the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company's margins continued to deteriorate at a very fast pace.

Data by YCharts

This has been happening even as the Small Business & Self-Employed division has been firing on all cylinders of late and hit a record-high net revenue and operating profit numbers.

Intuit 10-Q SEC Filing

Total revenue growth was fuelled by the Small Business & Self-Employed Group revenue growth of 38% or 19% excluding Mailchimp and 25% revenue growth in the Consumer Group driven by a strong October peak with new customers and extension filers. Source: Intuit Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

There are a number of reasons for this decline in margins - from the recent acquisition of Credit Karma, which has significantly lower margins than Intuit's legacy business, to much stronger reliance on M&A deals. The latter leads to higher expenses related to amortization of intangible assets and skyrocketing stock-based compensation expense, which reached 35% of the company's cash flow from operations during the past 12-month period.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Unfortunately, none of these items are expected to have a lower impact going forward. The massive share-based compensation packages are necessary to retain talent and some of the recent M&A deals also had a profound impact on this item.

The reason why this is so alarming is twofold:

Firstly, Intuit's premium valuation relies heavily on the company's historically high margins.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha and SEC Filings

As we see in the graph above, however, since 2021 the company's Price-to-Sales multiple has become detached from the company's margins. There is enormous risk of downward multiple repricing, should investors' expectations capitulate and market participants become convinced that Intuit would not be able to return to its historical profitability.

Secondly, Intuit's growth strategy appears too stretched and relies heavily on acquisitions.

Intuit Investor Presentation

Usually, this should not be a problem in and of itself, however there are early signs that Intuit could be overpaying significantly for its acquisition targets.

Early Warning Signs

During the last quarterly report, it became clear that the recent mega deal for Credit Karma is turning sour (if not into a potential disaster). Management was blaming economic uncertainty for Credit Karma's lower than expected revenues, however we are yet to witness the true impact on revenues of a major economic slowdown. Moreover, a decline of 15% to 10% from an expected growth within the range of 10% to 15% is a signal of more problems down the road.

However, we continue to see partners pull back from extending credit, reflecting the uncertainty in the economic environment and the risk of deterioration in credit performance. Given this context, Credit Karma revenue came in lower than expected for the quarter. We are lowering our fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance for Credit Karma to a decline of 15% to 10% versus our previous guidance of 10% to 15% growth. Source: Intuit Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

With the most recent acquisition of SeedFi, Intuit's management is also doubling down on its efforts to expand into consumer credit.

Seeking Alpha

Given the troubling performance of Credit Karma and the higher risk of an increase in delinquency rates and slowdown in consumer credit in 2023, investors should be very critical of this latest deal.

Intuit's management is also running the risk of becoming too stretched in its growth strategy. The recent acquisition of Mailchimp, for example, involves an ambitious plan to create a marketing automation, CRM and e-commerce suite.

We have three acceleration priorities with Mailchimp: first, delivering our vision of an end-to-end customer growth platform; second, disrupting the mid-market by developing a full marketing automation, CRM and e-commerce suite; and third, accelerating global growth with a holistic go-to-market approach. Source: Intuit Q1 2023 Earnings Transcript

The strategy would also involve closer integration between Mailchimp and QuickBooks with the aim to deliver cross-selling opportunities and a unified mid-market platform. On paper this sounds very encouraging, however, given a very broad range of services and Intuit's M&A-led growth strategy creates significant risks of the company significantly overpaying for growth.

Intuit Investor Presentation

Conclusion

After a disastrous year for Intuit's share price, investors should be even more critical of the company's current growth strategy. Historically high margins should not be sacrificed for the sake of an aggressive expansion into areas where the company will have a hard time competing. Moreover, there are already signs that Intuit might be overpaying for some of its very recent acquisitions which raises more questions regarding the company's acquisition-led strategy.